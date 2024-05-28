Toronto man charged in connection with child sexual abuse material investigation

A 35-year-old man has been charged in connection with a child sexual abuse material investigation.

Toronto police say, on Tuesday, they executed a warrant in the Avenue Road and Lawrence Avenue West area. A quantity of child sexual abuse material was allegedly located during the search.

As a result, John Bilokrely of Toronto was arrested and charged with two counts of possess child pornography, two counts of access child pornography and another charge of make available child pornography.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.