U of T seeks court injunction to clear encampment as protesters stay put

People attend a rally outside Convocation Hall on the University of Toronto campus on Monday, May 27, 2024. The U of T says it's taking legal action in an effort to clear an encampment of pro-Palestinian protesters from its downtown campus. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 28, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated May 28, 2024 4:12 am.

The University of Toronto is asking the courts to authorize police action to remove protesters who refuse orders to leave a pro-Palestinian encampment set up on campus earlier this month.

The university has filed a notice of motion in court aimed at bringing about an end to the demonstration while saying the encampment was causing irreparable harm to the institution.

Among the relief sought, the university is asking for an order authorizing police to “arrest and remove persons, objects and structures” who violate the terms of a court order.

It is also seeking to prevent protesters from blocking access to university property or setting up fences, tents or other structures on campus.

The protesters have said they are prepared to fight back with their own legal team and refused to leave the site, ignoring a Monday morning deadline set in a trespass notice issued last week.

Similar encampments on university campuses have cropped up across Canada in recent months, with several schools considering or taking legal action against the protesters.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2024.

The Canadian Press

