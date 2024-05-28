Ukraine’s Zelenskyy is expected in Normandy for commemorations of 80 years since D-Day, Macron says

French President Emmanuel Macron attends a press conference at the German government guest house in Meseberg, north of Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, May 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

By The Associated Press

Posted May 28, 2024 2:39 pm.

Last Updated May 28, 2024 2:42 pm.

MESEBERG, Germany (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday he will greet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy along with other world leaders in Normandy for the 80th anniversary commemorations of D-Day.

President Joe Biden is also scheduled to attend this year’s commemorations of the landings that led to the liberation of France and Europe from Nazi Germany’s occupation.

Dozens of World War II veterans are expected to return, many perhaps for the last time, to Normandy’s beaches.

An international ceremony at Omaha Beach will honor the nearly 160,000 troops from Britain, the United States, Canada and other nations that landed in Normandy on June 6, 1944.

Macron said during a visit to Meseberg, Germany, on Tuesday that he will elaborate on Paris’ support for Ukraine next week, when Zelenskyy visits for the D-Day events.

France will “do whatever is necessary for as long as it is necessary” to support Ukraine, he said.

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is also to attend the D-Day commemorations.

Britain’s King Charles III, who continues to be treated for cancer, also plans to travel to France for the British ceremonies, while skipping the international ceremony. The Prince of Wales will instead stand in for the king at Omaha Beach.

