UN human rights experts ask Belarusian authorities to save a political prisoner dying of cancer

By Yuras Karmanau, The Associated Press

Posted May 28, 2024 11:55 am.

Last Updated May 28, 2024 11:56 am.

Tallinn, ESTONIA (AP) — U.N. human rights experts have appealed to Belarusian authorities to help a political prisoner who has been diagnosed with an advanced form of cancer.

The experts expressed the “utmost concern” about the denial of medical assistance to Pavel Kuchynski, 29, who was detained in 2022 and sentenced to four years and nine months in prison on charges on insulting the president and threatening to use violence.

Kuchynski was diagnosed with advanced Hodgkin’s lymphoma, which worsened in prison where conditions make it impossible for him to receive a bone marrow transplant, the U.N. experts said in a statement.

Belarusian authorities have cracked down harshly on any form of dissent since the country was rocked by mass protests during President Alexander Lukashenko’s disputed 2020 reelection. The Belarusian opposition and the West denounced the result of the vote as fraudulent.

“In light of Mr. Kuchynski’s severe health condition, please consider granting him pardon or remission of sentence or substituting his imprisonment for an alternative form of deprivation of liberty,” said the appeal signed by Anaïs Marin, the special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Belarus.

There are 1,401 political prisoners currently behind bars in Belarus, including Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ales Bialiatski, according to human rights organizations. At least five of them have died behind bars, according to the Viasna Human Rights Center in Belarus.

The group’s activists said about 100 political prisoners have serious health problems and may be at risk of dying in prison.

Kuchynski’s case demonstrates that Belarusian authorities often impose “disproportionately harsh sentences and create torturous conditions in prison,” along with denying medical care, said Pavel Sapelka from Viasna.

Yuras Karmanau, The Associated Press

Here are the CAA's top 10 worst roads in Ontario for 2024
Here are the CAA's top 10 worst roads in Ontario for 2024

A notorious road in Hamilton has claimed the top spot as the worst in the province for 2024, according to the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA). Aberdeen Avenue was voted the worst road in Ontario...

5h ago

Police ID man fatally shot in Toronto, Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect
Police ID man fatally shot in Toronto, Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect

Toronto police have identified a 30-year-old man from Mississauga who died from his injuries after he was shot last week in the city's St. James Town neighbourhood. Officers were called to the Isabella...

2h ago

Chihuahua found covered in human waste in public washroom at Guelph Lake
Chihuahua found covered in human waste in public washroom at Guelph Lake

A heart-wrenching story about a six-year-old Chihuahua, found abandoned in a public washroom holding tank at Guelph Lake Conservation Area. The Guelph Humane Society (GHS) says the dog is resting comfortably...

48m ago

Tick bites, borne illnesses higher than normal in Ontario, data shows
Tick bites, borne illnesses higher than normal in Ontario, data shows

Although peak tick season is only beginning, bites and tick-borne illnesses are already higher than average in the province. Just over 1,100 blacklegged tick sightings have been reported in Ontario,...

3h ago

Here are the CAA's top 10 worst roads in Ontario for 2024
Here are the CAA's top 10 worst roads in Ontario for 2024

A notorious road in Hamilton has claimed the top spot as the worst in the province for 2024, according to the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA). Aberdeen Avenue was voted the worst road in Ontario...

5h ago

Police ID man fatally shot in Toronto, Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect
Police ID man fatally shot in Toronto, Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect

Toronto police have identified a 30-year-old man from Mississauga who died from his injuries after he was shot last week in the city's St. James Town neighbourhood. Officers were called to the Isabella...

2h ago

Chihuahua found covered in human waste in public washroom at Guelph Lake
Chihuahua found covered in human waste in public washroom at Guelph Lake

A heart-wrenching story about a six-year-old Chihuahua, found abandoned in a public washroom holding tank at Guelph Lake Conservation Area. The Guelph Humane Society (GHS) says the dog is resting comfortably...

48m ago

Tick bites, borne illnesses higher than normal in Ontario, data shows
Tick bites, borne illnesses higher than normal in Ontario, data shows

Although peak tick season is only beginning, bites and tick-borne illnesses are already higher than average in the province. Just over 1,100 blacklegged tick sightings have been reported in Ontario,...

3h ago

2:38
Rally held at Jewish elementary school following weekend shooting
Rally held at Jewish elementary school following weekend shooting

Dozens gathered outside of a Jewish elementary school in North York Monday morning as a show of support after shots were fired at the building over the weekend. Erica Natividad reports.

17h ago

3:30
U of T seeks court injunction to shut down pro-Palestinian encampment
U of T seeks court injunction to shut down pro-Palestinian encampment

U of T is seeking legal action through the courts to evict pro-Palestinian protesters who have been camping out in King College Circle. Shauna Hunt reports

17h ago

1:46
16-year-old boy dead after overnight shooting in Scarborough home
16-year-old boy dead after overnight shooting in Scarborough home

An overnight shooting in Scarborough claims the life of a teenager. Afua Baah has the details about the hunt for a suspect as police investigate the city's latest homicide.

18h ago

2:35
Pro-Palestinian protesters and U of T meet as deadline looms
Pro-Palestinian protesters and U of T meet as deadline looms

Encampment organizers indicated both sides were still at odds Sunday and it’s likely the university will seek a court injunction on Monday to have it removed. Mark McAllister reports.

1:56
Cyclists rally for safer streets in Scarborough
Cyclists rally for safer streets in Scarborough

Cyclists rallied in the east end to call on the city to get moving on the Danforth-Kingston Complete Street Extension project. Michelle Mackey explains how the project aims to make streets safer and cyclists’ concerns about the timeline.

