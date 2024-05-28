Vancouver Island man charged with child luring and making sexual abuse material: RCMP

The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. Police in British Columbia say a man from Vancouver Island has been arrested and charged with child exploitation offences following a tip from American authorities. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 28, 2024 1:55 pm.

Last Updated May 28, 2024 1:56 pm.

LANGFORD, B.C. — Police in British Columbia say a man from Vancouver Island has been arrested and charged with child exploitation offences following a tip from American authorities.

RCMP say in a statement that the B.C. Integrated Child Exploitation Unit received information from U.S. Homeland Security Investigations last September about a suspect who was allegedly exploiting children using a social media application.

The Mounties say they identified a suspect in Langford, B.C., just outside Victoria, who allegedly lured three girls and exploited them by creating child sexual abuse materials that he posted online.

They say officers executed a search warrant in January at a home in Langford, where they arrested a 31-year-old man from the area.

RCMP say the BC Prosecution Service has now approved seven charges, including two counts of child luring and one count each of possessing, accessing and making or publishing child pornography.

They say the man has been released on a number of conditions, including those governing his access to the internet and children under the age of 16.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Stolen pickup crashes into tractor trailers, suspects allegedly steal 2nd vehicle to flee
Stolen pickup crashes into tractor trailers, suspects allegedly steal 2nd vehicle to flee

Two lanes of Highway 400 in King Township are closed after a stolen pickup truck crashed into two tractor-trailers. The collision occurred in the northbound lanes about a kilometre south of Lloydtown-Aurora...

3h ago

Here are the CAA's top 10 worst roads in Ontario for 2024
Here are the CAA's top 10 worst roads in Ontario for 2024

A notorious road in Hamilton has claimed the top spot as the worst in the province for 2024, according to the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA). Aberdeen Avenue was voted the worst road in Ontario...

2h ago

Police ID man fatally shot in Toronto, Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect
Police ID man fatally shot in Toronto, Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect

Toronto police have identified a 30-year-old man from Mississauga who died from his injuries after he was shot last week in the city's St. James Town neighbourhood. Officers were called to the Isabella...

5h ago

Man critically injured in Oshawa stabbing; police search for suspect
Man critically injured in Oshawa stabbing; police search for suspect

Police are searching for a suspect after a stabbing in Oshawa left a man fighting for his life in hospital. Around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, officers with the Durham Regional Police Service responded to the...

1h ago

Top Stories

Stolen pickup crashes into tractor trailers, suspects allegedly steal 2nd vehicle to flee
Stolen pickup crashes into tractor trailers, suspects allegedly steal 2nd vehicle to flee

Two lanes of Highway 400 in King Township are closed after a stolen pickup truck crashed into two tractor-trailers. The collision occurred in the northbound lanes about a kilometre south of Lloydtown-Aurora...

3h ago

Here are the CAA's top 10 worst roads in Ontario for 2024
Here are the CAA's top 10 worst roads in Ontario for 2024

A notorious road in Hamilton has claimed the top spot as the worst in the province for 2024, according to the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA). Aberdeen Avenue was voted the worst road in Ontario...

2h ago

Police ID man fatally shot in Toronto, Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect
Police ID man fatally shot in Toronto, Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect

Toronto police have identified a 30-year-old man from Mississauga who died from his injuries after he was shot last week in the city's St. James Town neighbourhood. Officers were called to the Isabella...

5h ago

Man critically injured in Oshawa stabbing; police search for suspect
Man critically injured in Oshawa stabbing; police search for suspect

Police are searching for a suspect after a stabbing in Oshawa left a man fighting for his life in hospital. Around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, officers with the Durham Regional Police Service responded to the...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
Rally held at Jewish elementary school following weekend shooting
Rally held at Jewish elementary school following weekend shooting

Dozens gathered outside of a Jewish elementary school in North York Monday morning as a show of support after shots were fired at the building over the weekend. Erica Natividad reports.

20h ago

3:30
U of T seeks court injunction to shut down pro-Palestinian encampment
U of T seeks court injunction to shut down pro-Palestinian encampment

U of T is seeking legal action through the courts to evict pro-Palestinian protesters who have been camping out in King College Circle. Shauna Hunt reports

20h ago

1:46
16-year-old boy dead after overnight shooting in Scarborough home
16-year-old boy dead after overnight shooting in Scarborough home

An overnight shooting in Scarborough claims the life of a teenager. Afua Baah has the details about the hunt for a suspect as police investigate the city's latest homicide.

21h ago

2:35
Pro-Palestinian protesters and U of T meet as deadline looms
Pro-Palestinian protesters and U of T meet as deadline looms

Encampment organizers indicated both sides were still at odds Sunday and it’s likely the university will seek a court injunction on Monday to have it removed. Mark McAllister reports.

1:56
Cyclists rally for safer streets in Scarborough
Cyclists rally for safer streets in Scarborough

Cyclists rallied in the east end to call on the city to get moving on the Danforth-Kingston Complete Street Extension project. Michelle Mackey explains how the project aims to make streets safer and cyclists’ concerns about the timeline.

More Videos