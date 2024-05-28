Virginia-based tech firm settles allegations over whites-only job listing

By The Associated Press

Posted May 28, 2024 12:04 pm.

Last Updated May 28, 2024 12:12 pm.

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — A northern Virginia tech company is paying $38,500 to settle claims that it discriminated by posting a job listing seeking white, U.S.-born candidates for an opening as a business analyst.

The Justice Department announced Thursday that it had reached a settlement agreement with Arthur Grand Technologies, an information technology firm in Ashburn, Virginia.

The company listed the business analyst job online in March 2023, specifically seeking “Only Born US Citizens (White) who are local within 60 miles from Dallas, TX (Don’t share with candidates).”

“It is shameful that in the 21st century, we continue to see employers using ‘whites only’ and ‘only US born’ job postings to lock out otherwise eligible job candidates of color” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s civil rights division in a statement. “I share the public’s outrage at Arthur Grand’s appalling and discriminatory ban on job candidates based on citizenship status, national origin, color and race.”

In the settlement agreement, the company said the ad was “generated by a disgruntled recruiter in India and was intended to embarrass the company,” and that it never intended to dissuade non-citizens from applying.

Arthur Grand did not return a call and email Tuesday seeking comment.

The settlement includes a $7,500 penalty to settle a Justice Department investigation and $31,000 as part of a settlement with the Labor Department to compensate individuals who filed complaints alleging they were discriminated against by the advertisement.

The agreement also requires Arthur Grand to train its personnel on the requirements of the federal hiring and discrimination laws and revise its employment policies.

In 2019, another northern Virginia tech firm, Cynet Systems, apologized after posting an online ad seeking “preferably Caucasian” applicants for an account manager job in Florida.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Stolen pickup crashes into tractor trailers, suspects allegedly steal 2nd vehicle to flee
Stolen pickup crashes into tractor trailers, suspects allegedly steal 2nd vehicle to flee

Two lanes of Highway 400 in King Township are closed after a stolen pickup truck crashed into two tractor-trailers. The collision occurred in the northbound lanes about a kilometre south of Lloydtown-Aurora...

1h ago

Here are the CAA's top 10 worst roads in Ontario for 2024
Here are the CAA's top 10 worst roads in Ontario for 2024

A notorious road in Hamilton has claimed the top spot as the worst in the province for 2024, according to the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA). Aberdeen Avenue was voted the worst road in Ontario...

42m ago

Police ID man fatally shot in Toronto, Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect
Police ID man fatally shot in Toronto, Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect

Toronto police have identified a 30-year-old man from Mississauga who died from his injuries after he was shot last week in the city's St. James Town neighbourhood. Officers were called to the Isabella...

3h ago

Tessa Virtue expecting 1st child with Leafs' Morgan Rielly
Tessa Virtue expecting 1st child with Leafs' Morgan Rielly

One of the most decorated figure skaters in Canadian history is about to start a new chapter of her life: motherhood. Tessa Virtue and her husband, Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly, are...

40m ago

