Who is getting part of Melinda French Gates’ $1 billion in donations to support women and girls?

FILE - Co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Melinda French Gates smiles as she leaves the Elysee Palace, June 23, 2023, in Paris. Melinda French Gates will step down as co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the nonprofit shone of the largest philanthropic foundations in the world that she helped her ex-husband Bill Gates found more than 20 years ago. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)

By Associated Press, The Associated Press

Posted May 28, 2024 11:01 am.

Last Updated May 28, 2024 11:42 am.

Melinda French Gates announced Tuesday that she plans to donate $1 billion over the next two years to organizations supporting women and girls around the world. French Gates will leave the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which she co-founded with her ex-husband Bill Gates, next week and receive $12.5 billion from Gates as part of their divorce agreement.

The donations will be made through her Pivotal Ventures group. Here is how Pivotal says it will be divided:

— $200 million to existing U.S. nonprofits supporting women and girls: Center for Reproductive Rights, Collaborative for Gender + Reproductive Equity, Collective Future Fund, Community Change, Institute for Women’s Policy Research, MomsRising Education Fund, Ms. Foundation for Women, National Domestic Workers Alliance, National Partnership for Women & Families, National Women’s Law Center, New America, The 19th, Roosevelt Institute, States United Democracy Center, Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, and Washington Center for Equitable Growth.

— $240 million, in $20 million grants to each of these global leaders: Dr. Alfiee Breland-Noble, founder of The AAKOMA Project; Olympic gold medalist Allyson Felix; filmmaker Ava DuVernay; Crystal Echo Hawk, founder of IllumiNative; Gary Barker, founder of Equimundo: Center for Masculinities and Social Justice; Hauwa Ojeifo, founder of She Writes Woman; former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern; Nobel Peace Laureate Leymah Roberta Gbowee; M. V. Lee Badgett, founding partner of Koppa: The LGBTI+ Economic Power Lab; Richard V. Reeves, founding president of the American Institute for Boys and Men; Sabrina Habib, co-founder and CEO of Kidogo; and Shabana Basij-Rasikh, co-founder of the School of Leadership Afghanistan.

— $250 million to be awarded to organizations working to improve women’s mental and physical health worldwide, selected through an open call with Lever for Change this fall.

_____

The Associated Press receives financial support from Pivotal Ventures for news coverage of women in the workforce and state governments.

______

Associated Press coverage of philanthropy and nonprofits receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content. For all of AP’s philanthropy coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/philanthropy.

Associated Press, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Stolen pickup crashes into tractor trailers, suspects allegedly steal 2nd vehicle to flee
Stolen pickup crashes into tractor trailers, suspects allegedly steal 2nd vehicle to flee

Two lanes of Highway 400 in King Township are closed after a stolen pickup truck crashed into two tractor-trailers. The collision occurred in the northbound lanes about a kilometre south of Lloydtown-Aurora...

7m ago

Here are the CAA's top 10 worst roads in Ontario for 2024
Here are the CAA's top 10 worst roads in Ontario for 2024

A notorious road in Hamilton has claimed the top spot as the worst in the province for 2024, according to the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA). Aberdeen Avenue was voted the worst road in Ontario...

5h ago

Police ID man fatally shot in Toronto, Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect
Police ID man fatally shot in Toronto, Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect

Toronto police have identified a 30-year-old man from Mississauga who died from his injuries after he was shot last week in the city's St. James Town neighbourhood. Officers were called to the Isabella...

2h ago

Chihuahua found covered in human waste in public washroom at Guelph Lake
Chihuahua found covered in human waste in public washroom at Guelph Lake

A heart-wrenching story about a six-year-old Chihuahua, found abandoned in a public washroom holding tank at Guelph Lake Conservation Area. The Guelph Humane Society (GHS) says the dog is resting comfortably...

55m ago

Top Stories

Stolen pickup crashes into tractor trailers, suspects allegedly steal 2nd vehicle to flee
Stolen pickup crashes into tractor trailers, suspects allegedly steal 2nd vehicle to flee

Two lanes of Highway 400 in King Township are closed after a stolen pickup truck crashed into two tractor-trailers. The collision occurred in the northbound lanes about a kilometre south of Lloydtown-Aurora...

7m ago

Here are the CAA's top 10 worst roads in Ontario for 2024
Here are the CAA's top 10 worst roads in Ontario for 2024

A notorious road in Hamilton has claimed the top spot as the worst in the province for 2024, according to the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA). Aberdeen Avenue was voted the worst road in Ontario...

5h ago

Police ID man fatally shot in Toronto, Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect
Police ID man fatally shot in Toronto, Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect

Toronto police have identified a 30-year-old man from Mississauga who died from his injuries after he was shot last week in the city's St. James Town neighbourhood. Officers were called to the Isabella...

2h ago

Chihuahua found covered in human waste in public washroom at Guelph Lake
Chihuahua found covered in human waste in public washroom at Guelph Lake

A heart-wrenching story about a six-year-old Chihuahua, found abandoned in a public washroom holding tank at Guelph Lake Conservation Area. The Guelph Humane Society (GHS) says the dog is resting comfortably...

55m ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
Rally held at Jewish elementary school following weekend shooting
Rally held at Jewish elementary school following weekend shooting

Dozens gathered outside of a Jewish elementary school in North York Monday morning as a show of support after shots were fired at the building over the weekend. Erica Natividad reports.

17h ago

3:30
U of T seeks court injunction to shut down pro-Palestinian encampment
U of T seeks court injunction to shut down pro-Palestinian encampment

U of T is seeking legal action through the courts to evict pro-Palestinian protesters who have been camping out in King College Circle. Shauna Hunt reports

17h ago

1:46
16-year-old boy dead after overnight shooting in Scarborough home
16-year-old boy dead after overnight shooting in Scarborough home

An overnight shooting in Scarborough claims the life of a teenager. Afua Baah has the details about the hunt for a suspect as police investigate the city's latest homicide.

18h ago

2:35
Pro-Palestinian protesters and U of T meet as deadline looms
Pro-Palestinian protesters and U of T meet as deadline looms

Encampment organizers indicated both sides were still at odds Sunday and it’s likely the university will seek a court injunction on Monday to have it removed. Mark McAllister reports.

1:56
Cyclists rally for safer streets in Scarborough
Cyclists rally for safer streets in Scarborough

Cyclists rallied in the east end to call on the city to get moving on the Danforth-Kingston Complete Street Extension project. Michelle Mackey explains how the project aims to make streets safer and cyclists’ concerns about the timeline.

More Videos