Here are the CAA’s top 10 worst roads in Ontario for 2024

Hamilton
Barton Street in Hamilton ranked third on the CAA's worst roads of 2024, with Aberdeen Avenue in Hamilton taking the top spot. Photo: IStock.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 28, 2024 5:31 am.

Last Updated May 28, 2024 5:53 am.

A notorious road in Hamilton has claimed the top spot as the worst in the province for 2024, according to the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA).

Aberdeen Avenue was voted the worst road in Ontario this year due to potholes, poor road maintenance, and traffic congestion. Four roads in Toronto cracked the top 10, the most among provincial cities.

Aberdeen Avenue debuted on the top regional list for Hamilton 2021 and has since climbed to the top in Ontario.

The second and third place spots are Eglinton Avenue West in Toronto, due to traffic congestion, potholes, and poor road maintenance, and Barton Street East in Hamilton, also due to potholes and poor road maintenance.

A spokesperson said the annual CAA Worst Roads lists provide decision-makers with “an important citizen perspective on which roadway repairs need to be expedited” and priorities for infrastructure funding and investments moving forward.

Top 10 worst roads in Ontario for 2024

  • 1. Aberdeen Avenue, Hamilton
  • 2. Eglinton Avenue West, Toronto
  • 3. Barton Street East, Hamilton
  • 4. County Road 49, Prince Edward
  • 5. Hurontario Street, Mississauga
  • 6. Bloor Street West, Toronto
  • 7. Cedar Street North, Uxbridge
  • 8. Finch Avenue West, Toronto
  • 9. Lake Shore Boulevard East, Toronto
  • 10. Laclie Street, Orillia

Hamilton’s Barton Street was voted the worst road in 2023, followed by Toronto’s Eglinton Avenue West, Prince Edward’s County Road 49, Ottawa’s Carling Avenue, and Toronto’s Finch Avenue West.

Toronto’s Steeles Avenue East and Ottawa’s Carling Avenue are the only two provincial roads from 2023 not to make it on this year’s top 10. Hamilton’s Barton Street first appeared on the CAA’s top 10 list in 2019.

Eglinton Avenue West in Toronto is ranked among the Top 10 CAA Worst Roads in Ontario. CITYNEWS/Bert Dandy

The CAA said in Ontario, 145 municipalities nominated over 2,000 different roads in their communities.

“We know that the campaign works; time and time again, we see roads and infrastructure projects being moved up and budgets prioritized after the road has appeared on the list,” said Teresa Di Felice, assistant vice president of government and community relations for CAA South Central Ontario.

“Roads, sidewalks, and bike paths are only some of the things municipal governments fund with limited revenue sources.”

Worst roads by region

  • Central— Laclie Street, Orillia
  • Eastern— County Road 49, Prince Edward
  • Halton-Peel-York-Durham— Hurontario Street, Mississauga
  • Niagara— Portage Road, Niagara Falls
  • North— Widdifield Station Road, North Bay
  • Southwest— Plank Road, Sarnia
  • Western— York Road, Guelph
  • Ottawa— Carling Avenue, Ottawa

Worst roads in Toronto, GTHA

  • 1. Aberdeen Avenue, Hamilton
  • 2. Eglinton Avenue West, Toronto
  • 3. Barton Street, Hamilton
  • 4. Hurontario Street, Mississauga
  • 5. Bloor Street West, Toronto
  • 6. Finch Avenue West, Toronto
  • 7. Lake Shore Boulevard East, Toronto
  • 8. Sheppard Avenue East, Toronto
  • 9. Burlington Street East, Hamilton
  • 10. Dundas Street East, Mississauga
