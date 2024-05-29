Argentina court postpones the start of a trial in a criminal case involving the death of Maradona

FILE - Argentina's soccer star Diego Maradona, left, and West German goalkeeper Harald Schumacher are holding their World Cup Soccer Ball awards while posing with two young soccer players during the Soccer Golden Shoe Award ceremony held in Paris, France, on Nov. 13, 1986. Diego Maradona's heirs filed a lawsuit to try to stop the auction of a trophy he was awarded after the 1986 World Cup won by Argentina. (AP Photo/Michael Lipchitz, File)

By Associated Press, The Associated Press

Posted May 29, 2024 1:20 pm.

Last Updated May 29, 2024 1:26 pm.

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — A criminal court in Argentina has postponed to Oct. 1 the start of a trial in a criminal negligence case brought against eight people allegedly involved in the death of soccer legend Diego Maradona.

The trial was set to start on June 4, but the criminal court in San Isidro, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, said in a decision published by local media Tuesday night that “several questions have been raised” by all parts involved in the homicide case, adding that “at this date they are still to be resolved.” The court did not elaborate further on its decision.

The 1986 World Cup winner died at age 60 on Nov. 25, 2020 due to a cardiorespiratory arrest.

The investigation started by request of members of Maradona’s family days after his death. The eight people on trial, including doctors and nurses, are accused of being responsible for the death of the legendary footballer, who was being treated at a rented home after a surgery to extract a bleeding in his brain.

The defendants have denied any violations or irregularities in Maradona’s treatment.

Among the questions yet to be answered is whether the defendants will be tried by the three magistrates of the court or by a popular jury, as one of the accused nurses requested. More than 200 witnesses are expected to speak during the trial, including Maradona’s daughters and some of his former partners.

A medical report concluded that Maradona suffered from cardiac insufficiency and agonized for up to 12 hours. The document added that the former footballer did not receive adequate treatment for a patient in his condition.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

Associated Press, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

EXCLUSIVE: Highly promoted hip hop and R&B festival postponed, ticket holders wait for refunds
EXCLUSIVE: Highly promoted hip hop and R&B festival postponed, ticket holders wait for refunds

Last June, a massive festival took over Downsview Park in Toronto featuring some of the biggest names in hip hop and R&B like Nelly, Akon and several others. Named "Hot In Herre" after Nelly’s hit...

Speakers Corner

34m ago

Man charged with assault after alleged attack at U of T encampment
Man charged with assault after alleged attack at U of T encampment

Toronto police have arrested a man after an alleged attack at the encampment that's taken over a section of green space on the University of Toronto's downtown campus. Officers were called to the King's...

1h ago

'A human tragedy:' Opioid toxicity deaths in Toronto top 500 in 2023
'A human tragedy:' Opioid toxicity deaths in Toronto top 500 in 2023

More than 500 people died of opioid toxicity in the City of Toronto in 2023 with public health officials pointing to an unregulated drug supply as the primary cause for this "human tragedy." Latest...

1h ago

Five Ontario school boards, two schools join lawsuit against Snapchat, TikTok and Meta
Five Ontario school boards, two schools join lawsuit against Snapchat, TikTok and Meta

Five additional school boards and two private schools in Ontario have joined a lawsuit against Snapchat, TikTok, and Meta, alleging the social media giants are harming students' well-being and stunting...

2m ago

Top Stories

EXCLUSIVE: Highly promoted hip hop and R&B festival postponed, ticket holders wait for refunds
EXCLUSIVE: Highly promoted hip hop and R&B festival postponed, ticket holders wait for refunds

Last June, a massive festival took over Downsview Park in Toronto featuring some of the biggest names in hip hop and R&B like Nelly, Akon and several others. Named "Hot In Herre" after Nelly’s hit...

Speakers Corner

34m ago

Man charged with assault after alleged attack at U of T encampment
Man charged with assault after alleged attack at U of T encampment

Toronto police have arrested a man after an alleged attack at the encampment that's taken over a section of green space on the University of Toronto's downtown campus. Officers were called to the King's...

1h ago

'A human tragedy:' Opioid toxicity deaths in Toronto top 500 in 2023
'A human tragedy:' Opioid toxicity deaths in Toronto top 500 in 2023

More than 500 people died of opioid toxicity in the City of Toronto in 2023 with public health officials pointing to an unregulated drug supply as the primary cause for this "human tragedy." Latest...

1h ago

Five Ontario school boards, two schools join lawsuit against Snapchat, TikTok and Meta
Five Ontario school boards, two schools join lawsuit against Snapchat, TikTok and Meta

Five additional school boards and two private schools in Ontario have joined a lawsuit against Snapchat, TikTok, and Meta, alleging the social media giants are harming students' well-being and stunting...

2m ago

Most Watched Today

2:21
Highly promoted ‘Hot in Toronto’ music festival postponed leaving fans frustrated
Highly promoted ‘Hot in Toronto’ music festival postponed leaving fans frustrated

A hip hop and R&B festival, which was set to take place next month, has been postponed after the headline act pulled out of the event. Fans say they’re still waiting for refunds for tickets they purchased. Pat Taney reports.

2h ago

2:35
5 Ontario school boards, 2 private schools suing social media giants
5 Ontario school boards, 2 private schools suing social media giants

Five more Ontario school boards and two private schools from Toronto and Mississauga are suing social media giants Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat for $2.6 billion.

4h ago

2:06
Flooding at Toronto school raises concern over province’s repair backlog
Flooding at Toronto school raises concern over province’s repair backlog

Monday’s heavy rainfall left a Toronto high school dealing with leaks and flooding. Erica Natividad with the concerns being raised over Ontario’s school repair backlog.

17h ago

2:38
Rally held at Jewish elementary school following weekend shooting
Rally held at Jewish elementary school following weekend shooting

Dozens gathered outside of a Jewish elementary school in North York Monday morning as a show of support after shots were fired at the building over the weekend. Erica Natividad reports.
1:46
16-year-old boy dead after overnight shooting in Scarborough home
16-year-old boy dead after overnight shooting in Scarborough home

An overnight shooting in Scarborough claims the life of a teenager. Afua Baah has the details about the hunt for a suspect as police investigate the city's latest homicide.
More Videos