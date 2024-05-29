At Sen. Bob Menendez’s bribery trial, prosecutors highlight his wife’s desperate finances

CORRECTS DAY OF WEEK TO TUESDAY INSTEAD OF MONDAY - Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., arrives at federal court, Tuesday, May 28, 2024. Menendez is accused of taking bribes of cash, gold bars and a luxury car in exchange for favors performed for several New Jersey businessmen. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)

By Larry Neumeister, The Associated Press

Posted May 29, 2024 7:15 pm.

Last Updated May 29, 2024 7:26 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors at Sen. Bob Menendez’s bribery trial showed jurors hundreds of texts, emails and phone calls over two days that show his girlfriend-turned-wife’s desperate financial situation before New Jersey businessmen she had long known came to the rescue.

Prosecutors elicited the evidence through the testimony of an FBI agent for a second day Wednesday as they sought to show that Menendez, 70, conspired with three businessmen and his wife, Nadine Menendez, 57, in a bribery scheme that enriched the couple with gold bars, hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash and a luxury car.

The Menendezes and two of the businessmen have pleaded not guilty, while the third pleaded guilty and is scheduled to testify. Nadine Menendez’s trial was postponed until July after she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Through the long presentation of communications that was expected to continue into Thursday, prosecutors have sought to trace the relationship between Menendez and the woman he began dating in early 2018, known then as Nadine Arslanian.

Prosecutors say the trajectory of the relationship coincided with a bribery scheme that led the senator to help one businessman and codefendant, Wael Hana, win an exclusive contract with Egypt to certify all meat exported there from the United States as meeting religious requirements, while aiding two other businessmen financially and by helping them obtain favorable results with criminal cases in New Jersey.

Jurors saw some text messages Wednesday in which Menendez and Arslanian exchanged loving sentiments, with a kissing or heart emoji. In one message Arslanian told the senator: “You can never lose me because I will never let go.”

Other communications showed that during the summer of 2019, Arslanian was in danger of losing her home in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, after missing nearly $20,000 in mortgage payments.

Hana provided the money to save the home, where Menendez moved after marrying Arslanian in 2020. Prosecutors say the money was part of bribes the couple received as the senator helped Hana’s company secure its monopoly on the certifying of meat exports to Egypt.

Defense lawyers say Menendez did nothing outside the bounds of what politicians typically do for constituents. The 13 gold bars found in a 2022 FBI raid on the home belonged to Nadine Menendez, they say, and the reason there was $480,000 in cash stuffed in jackets, boxes and a safe was because the senator was traumatized by the loss of his family’s fortune before he was born.

Menendez has also said through his lawyers that his wife kept him in the dark about her financial troubles and he did nothing illegal.

Among other charges, Menendez is accused of acting as a foreign agent of Egypt. After his fall arrest, he was forced to quit his powerful post as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Larry Neumeister, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Highly promoted hip hop and R&B festival postponed, ticket holders wait for refunds
Highly promoted hip hop and R&B festival postponed, ticket holders wait for refunds

Last June, a massive festival took over Downsview Park in Toronto featuring some of the biggest names in hip hop and R&B like Nelly, Akon and several others. Named "Hot In Herre" after Nelly’s hit...

Speakers Corner

3h ago

'A human tragedy:' Opioid toxicity deaths in Toronto top 500 in 2023
'A human tragedy:' Opioid toxicity deaths in Toronto top 500 in 2023

More than 500 people died of opioid toxicity in the City of Toronto in 2023 with public health officials pointing to an unregulated drug supply as the primary cause for this "human tragedy." Latest...

7h ago

Should 16-year-olds be allowed to vote in Canadian elections?
Should 16-year-olds be allowed to vote in Canadian elections?

Is it time to let people as young as 16 vote in federal elections? The Vote16 Summit is being held on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday as part of a renewed push to try and lower Canada's voting...

1h ago

Why is the heat still on in your apartment when it's hot outside?
Why is the heat still on in your apartment when it's hot outside?

The heat is on - literally - in many Toronto apartments, even as we pack away the parkas and gear up for patio weather. Many renters say their apartment buildings are either still providing heating...

3h ago

Top Stories

Highly promoted hip hop and R&B festival postponed, ticket holders wait for refunds
Highly promoted hip hop and R&B festival postponed, ticket holders wait for refunds

Last June, a massive festival took over Downsview Park in Toronto featuring some of the biggest names in hip hop and R&B like Nelly, Akon and several others. Named "Hot In Herre" after Nelly’s hit...

Speakers Corner

3h ago

'A human tragedy:' Opioid toxicity deaths in Toronto top 500 in 2023
'A human tragedy:' Opioid toxicity deaths in Toronto top 500 in 2023

More than 500 people died of opioid toxicity in the City of Toronto in 2023 with public health officials pointing to an unregulated drug supply as the primary cause for this "human tragedy." Latest...

7h ago

Should 16-year-olds be allowed to vote in Canadian elections?
Should 16-year-olds be allowed to vote in Canadian elections?

Is it time to let people as young as 16 vote in federal elections? The Vote16 Summit is being held on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday as part of a renewed push to try and lower Canada's voting...

1h ago

Why is the heat still on in your apartment when it's hot outside?
Why is the heat still on in your apartment when it's hot outside?

The heat is on - literally - in many Toronto apartments, even as we pack away the parkas and gear up for patio weather. Many renters say their apartment buildings are either still providing heating...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

3:03
5 Ontario school boards, 2 institutions suing social media companies
5 Ontario school boards, 2 institutions suing social media companies

Five more Ontario school boards and two private schools have joined the multibillion-dollar legal fight against Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat, accusing them of leaving educators to manage the fallout from their allegedly addictive products

4h ago

2:21
Highly promoted ‘Hot in Toronto’ music festival postponed leaving fans frustrated
Highly promoted ‘Hot in Toronto’ music festival postponed leaving fans frustrated

A hip hop and R&B festival, which was set to take place next month, has been postponed after the headline act pulled out of the event. Fans say they’re still waiting for refunds for tickets they purchased. Pat Taney reports.

8h ago

2:06
Flooding at Toronto school raises concern over province’s repair backlog
Flooding at Toronto school raises concern over province’s repair backlog

Monday’s heavy rainfall left a Toronto high school dealing with leaks and flooding. Erica Natividad with the concerns being raised over Ontario’s school repair backlog.

23h ago

3:04
Dozens of U of T professors publicly back pro-Palestinian encampment
Dozens of U of T professors publicly back pro-Palestinian encampment

As U of T launches legal action against the pro-Palestinian encampment, dozens of U of T professors are publicly backing students involved in the occupation. Shauna Hunt reports.

2:00
Eglinton Avenue West named GTA’s worst road… again
Eglinton Avenue West named GTA’s worst road… again

For another year, Eglinton Avenue West has topped the list of the province’s 10 worst roads. Caryn Ceolin with why the street keeps earning the dubious distinction.

More Videos