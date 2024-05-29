Cabinet minister in camouflage with gun nearly caused security alert at legislature

Saskatchewan Trade Minister Jeremy Harrison sits during the speech from the throne at the Saskatchewan legislature in Regina, on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. A leaked document says Harrison nearly triggered a security incident in 2016 when he walked into the legislature wearing camouflage and carrying a long gun in a case. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 29, 2024 5:34 pm.

Last Updated May 29, 2024 5:42 pm.

REGINA — A leaked letter says Saskatchewan Trade Minister Jeremy Harrison nearly triggered a security incident when he walked into the legislature wearing camouflage and carrying a long gun in a case.

The Opposition NDP says the document is further proof of the Saskatchewan Party member’s changing story and that he needs to be fired from Premier Scott Moe’s cabinet.

NDP Leader Carla Beck says Harrison carried the gun into the legislature in April 2016, more than a year after shootings on Parliament Hill.

Harrison denied carrying a gun into the legislature when the matter came to light two weeks ago, but later admitted he did take the weapon into the building while on the way to go hunting.

Harrison also said security was fully aware of his gun, but the leaked letter from the sergeant-at-arms at the time says security was not informed and should have been warned ahead of time.

A spokesperson from Moe’s office says he stands by Harrison’s story and that the minister never said he gave security advanced notice of the gun.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2024.

The Canadian Press

