ConocoPhillips buying Marathon Oil for $17.1 billion in all-stock deal as energy prices rise

This is a Marathon gas station in Bradenton, Fla., Feb. 7, 2024. ConocoPhillips is buying Marathon Oil in an all-stock deal valued at approximately $17.1 billion. The deal announced Wednesday, May 29, 2024, is valued at $22.5 billion when including $5.4 billion in debt. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

By Michelle Chapman, The Associated Press

Posted May 29, 2024 7:24 am.

Last Updated May 29, 2024 7:56 am.

ConocoPhillips is buying Marathon Oil in an all-stock deal valued at approximately $17.1 billion as energy prices soar and big oil companies reap massive profits.

The deal is valued at $22.5 billion when including $5.4 billion in debt.

Crude prices have jumped more than 12% this year and the cost for a barrel rose above $80 this week.

As part of the transaction, Marathon Oil shareholders will receive 0.2550 shares of ConocoPhillips common stock for each share of Marathon Oil common stock that they own, the companies said Wednesday.

ConocoPhillips said Wednesday that the transaction will add highly desired acreage to its existing U.S. onshore portfolio.

“This acquisition of Marathon Oil further deepens our portfolio and fits within our financial framework, adding high-quality, low cost of supply inventory adjacent to our leading U.S. unconventional position,” ConocoPhillips Chairman and CEO Ryan Lance said in a prepared statement.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter. It still needs approval from Marathon Oil stockholders.

Separate from the transaction, ConocoPhillips said that it anticipates raising its ordinary dividend by 34% to 78 cents per share starting in the fourth quarter. The company said that once the Marathon Oil deal closes and assuming recent commodity prices, ConocoPhillips plans to buy back more than $7 billion in shares in the first full year. It plans to repurchase more than $20 billion in shares in the first three years.

Michelle Chapman, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Five Ontario school boards, two schools join lawsuit against Snapchat, TikTok and Meta
Five Ontario school boards, two schools join lawsuit against Snapchat, TikTok and Meta

Five additional school boards and two private schools in Ontario have joined a lawsuit against Snapchat, TikTok, and Meta, alleging the social media giants are harming students' well-being and stunting...

36m ago

'We have reached rock bottom': Serious flooding at Toronto high school raises concerns
'We have reached rock bottom': Serious flooding at Toronto high school raises concerns

A local Member of Provincial Parliament (MPP) says she was in disbelief at the sight of severe flooding at a Toronto high school this week and is calling on the province's Education Minister to take action. The...

1h ago

Canada to see warm summer, wildfire risks loom for some regions: Weather Network
Canada to see warm summer, wildfire risks loom for some regions: Weather Network

Get ready to feel the heat, Canada. The Weather Network is predicting more sunshine and warmer temperatures for the summer. The weather broadcaster's annual summer forecast released Wednesday indicates...

42m ago

Patients who end up in ER for severe dependence on alcohol need medications: doctors
Patients who end up in ER for severe dependence on alcohol need medications: doctors

A group of Canadian and American experts is urging emergency room doctors to prescribe specific medications to help curb cravings and alleviate withdrawal from heavy use of alcohol, which leads to more...

3h ago

Top Stories

Five Ontario school boards, two schools join lawsuit against Snapchat, TikTok and Meta
Five Ontario school boards, two schools join lawsuit against Snapchat, TikTok and Meta

Five additional school boards and two private schools in Ontario have joined a lawsuit against Snapchat, TikTok, and Meta, alleging the social media giants are harming students' well-being and stunting...

36m ago

'We have reached rock bottom': Serious flooding at Toronto high school raises concerns
'We have reached rock bottom': Serious flooding at Toronto high school raises concerns

A local Member of Provincial Parliament (MPP) says she was in disbelief at the sight of severe flooding at a Toronto high school this week and is calling on the province's Education Minister to take action. The...

1h ago

Canada to see warm summer, wildfire risks loom for some regions: Weather Network
Canada to see warm summer, wildfire risks loom for some regions: Weather Network

Get ready to feel the heat, Canada. The Weather Network is predicting more sunshine and warmer temperatures for the summer. The weather broadcaster's annual summer forecast released Wednesday indicates...

42m ago

Patients who end up in ER for severe dependence on alcohol need medications: doctors
Patients who end up in ER for severe dependence on alcohol need medications: doctors

A group of Canadian and American experts is urging emergency room doctors to prescribe specific medications to help curb cravings and alleviate withdrawal from heavy use of alcohol, which leads to more...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:06
Flooding at Toronto school raises concern over province’s repair backlog
Flooding at Toronto school raises concern over province’s repair backlog

Monday’s heavy rainfall left a Toronto high school dealing with leaks and flooding. Erica Natividad with the concerns being raised over Ontario’s school repair backlog.

11h ago

2:20
Temperatures and humidity climb in the first week of June
Temperatures and humidity climb in the first week of June

Temperatures are expected to rise to the mid-20s for the first weekend in June. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

12h ago

3:35
Providing dignity and care at the end of life
Providing dignity and care at the end of life

A Toronto hospice is helping homeless and vulnerable people die with dignity. Cynthia Mulligan reports.
2:13
Weather stays unsettled through tomorrow
Weather stays unsettled through tomorrow

Friday looks picture perfect in the forecast, but not before more dark skies and thunderstorms take over first.
2:38
Rally held at Jewish elementary school following weekend shooting
Rally held at Jewish elementary school following weekend shooting

Dozens gathered outside of a Jewish elementary school in North York Monday morning as a show of support after shots were fired at the building over the weekend. Erica Natividad reports.
More Videos