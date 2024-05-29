Gildan CEO lands 84% of votes in board election, other nominees see high support

Gildan Activewear Inc. CEO Glenn Chamandy, from left to right, with chairman Michael Kneeland and Browning West partner Peter Lee arrive to speak to the media following their annual meeting in Montreal, Tuesday, May 28, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 29, 2024 10:46 am.

Last Updated May 29, 2024 10:56 am.

MONTREAL — Gildan Activewear Inc. says just shy of 84 per cent of shareholder votes cast in its Tuesday election were in favour of the company’s newly returned CEO retaking his place on the company’s board.

The Montreal-based clothing manufacturer says the seven other nominees elected to the board alongside Glenn Chamandy received support levels between 83 and 99 per cent.

The slate’s election marks a new chapter for Gildan, which has been embroiled in drama since last year, when Chamandy was ousted from the top job amid accusations that he was no longer fit to run the firm.

After Vince Tyra replaced Chamandy, activist investor Browning West fought for months for his return, even garnering the support of Gildan’s largest shareholder Jarislowsky Fraser.

Tyra and Gildan’s board stepped down last week in an unexpected move, setting the stage for Chamandy’s return and for the election of the slate of directors Browning West put forward.

Gildan says a vote on executive compensation had an approval level of about 74 per cent, while a shareholder proposal asking the company to report on the effectiveness of its human rights infrastructure landed just under 14 per cent support.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GIL)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Five Ontario school boards, two schools join lawsuit against Snapchat, TikTok and Meta
Five Ontario school boards, two schools join lawsuit against Snapchat, TikTok and Meta

Five additional school boards and two private schools in Ontario have joined a lawsuit against Snapchat, TikTok, and Meta, alleging the social media giants are harming students' well-being and stunting...

14m ago

'We have reached rock bottom': Serious flooding at Toronto high school raises concerns
'We have reached rock bottom': Serious flooding at Toronto high school raises concerns

A local Member of Provincial Parliament (MPP) says she was in disbelief at the sight of severe flooding at a Toronto high school this week and is calling on the province's Education Minister to take action. The...

4h ago

Canada to see warm summer, wildfire risks loom for some regions: Weather Network
Canada to see warm summer, wildfire risks loom for some regions: Weather Network

Get ready to feel the heat, Canada. The Weather Network is predicting more sunshine and warmer temperatures for the summer. The weather broadcaster's annual summer forecast released Wednesday indicates...

3h ago

Patients who end up in ER for severe dependence on alcohol need medications: doctors
Patients who end up in ER for severe dependence on alcohol need medications: doctors

A group of Canadian and American experts is urging emergency room doctors to prescribe specific medications to help curb cravings and alleviate withdrawal from heavy use of alcohol, which leads to more...

3h ago

Top Stories

Five Ontario school boards, two schools join lawsuit against Snapchat, TikTok and Meta
Five Ontario school boards, two schools join lawsuit against Snapchat, TikTok and Meta

Five additional school boards and two private schools in Ontario have joined a lawsuit against Snapchat, TikTok, and Meta, alleging the social media giants are harming students' well-being and stunting...

14m ago

'We have reached rock bottom': Serious flooding at Toronto high school raises concerns
'We have reached rock bottom': Serious flooding at Toronto high school raises concerns

A local Member of Provincial Parliament (MPP) says she was in disbelief at the sight of severe flooding at a Toronto high school this week and is calling on the province's Education Minister to take action. The...

4h ago

Canada to see warm summer, wildfire risks loom for some regions: Weather Network
Canada to see warm summer, wildfire risks loom for some regions: Weather Network

Get ready to feel the heat, Canada. The Weather Network is predicting more sunshine and warmer temperatures for the summer. The weather broadcaster's annual summer forecast released Wednesday indicates...

3h ago

Patients who end up in ER for severe dependence on alcohol need medications: doctors
Patients who end up in ER for severe dependence on alcohol need medications: doctors

A group of Canadian and American experts is urging emergency room doctors to prescribe specific medications to help curb cravings and alleviate withdrawal from heavy use of alcohol, which leads to more...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:06
Flooding at Toronto school raises concern over province’s repair backlog
Flooding at Toronto school raises concern over province’s repair backlog

Monday’s heavy rainfall left a Toronto high school dealing with leaks and flooding. Erica Natividad with the concerns being raised over Ontario’s school repair backlog.

14h ago

2:20
Temperatures and humidity climb in the first week of June
Temperatures and humidity climb in the first week of June

Temperatures are expected to rise to the mid-20s for the first weekend in June. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

15h ago

2:13
Weather stays unsettled through tomorrow
Weather stays unsettled through tomorrow

Friday looks picture perfect in the forecast, but not before more dark skies and thunderstorms take over first.
2:38
Rally held at Jewish elementary school following weekend shooting
Rally held at Jewish elementary school following weekend shooting

Dozens gathered outside of a Jewish elementary school in North York Monday morning as a show of support after shots were fired at the building over the weekend. Erica Natividad reports.
1:46
16-year-old boy dead after overnight shooting in Scarborough home
16-year-old boy dead after overnight shooting in Scarborough home

An overnight shooting in Scarborough claims the life of a teenager. Afua Baah has the details about the hunt for a suspect as police investigate the city's latest homicide.
More Videos