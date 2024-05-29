Harvey Weinstein to appear before judge in same courthouse where Trump is on trial

FILE - Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles, Calif., on Oct. 4 2022. Weinstein is expected to return to a New York court as he faces a retrial of his landmark #MeToo-era rape case in a matter of months. The fallen movie mogul has a court hearing Wednesday, May 29, 2024 to address issues related to the retrial, which is slated for sometime after Labor Day. (Etienne Laurent/Pool Photo via AP, file)

By Philip Marcelo, The Associated Press

Posted May 29, 2024 1:05 am.

Last Updated May 29, 2024 1:12 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — Harvey Weinstein is expected to appear before a judge Wednesday afternoon in the same New York City courthouse where former President Donald Trump is on trial.

Weinstein is awaiting a retrial on rape charges after his 2020 conviction was tossed out. Wednesday’s court hearing will address various legal issues related to the upcoming trial, which is tentatively scheduled for some time after Labor Day.

Weinstein’s original trial was held in the same courtroom where Trump is on trial now, but the two men are unlikely to bump into each other. Weinstein is in custody and will be brought to and from the courtroom under guard. He will be appearing in a courtroom on a different floor than where Trump is currently on trial.

Weinstein was convicted of rape in the third degree for an attack on Jessica Mann, an aspiring actor, and of sexually assaulting Miriam Haley, a former TV and film production assistant.

But last month New York’s highest court threw out those convictions after determining that the trial judge unfairly allowed testimony against him based on allegations from other women that weren’t part of the case. Weinstein, 72, has maintained that any sexual activity was consensual.

The New York ruling reopened a painful chapter in America’s reckoning with sexual misconduct by powerful figures. The #MeToo era began in 2017 with a flood of allegations against Weinstein.

Last week, prosecutors asked Judge Curtis Farber to remind Weinstein’s lawyers not to discuss or disparage potential witnesses in public ahead of the retrial.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office argued that Weinstein’s lead attorney, Arthur Aidala, made statements meant to intimidate Haley earlier this month.

Speaking outside of court on May 1, Aidala said Haley lied to the jury about her motive in coming forward and that his team planned an aggressive cross-examination on the issue “if she dares to come and show her face here.”

Aidala didn’t respond to an email seeking comment Tuesday about Bragg’s request.

Haley has said she does not want to go through the trauma of testifying again, “but for the sake of keeping going and doing the right thing and because it is what happened, I would consider it.”

Her attorney, Gloria Allred, declined to comment until after she attends Wednesday’s proceedings.

The Associated Press does not generally identify people alleging sexual assault unless they consent to be named, as both Haley and Mann have.

Weinstein, who had been serving a 23-year sentence in New York, was also convicted in Los Angeles in 2022 of another rape and is still sentenced to 16 years in prison in California.

Follow Philip Marcelo at twitter.com/philmarcelo.

Philip Marcelo, The Associated Press

Top Stories

CRA disputing Leaf captain's claim that $15.25M paid in 2018 was signing bonus that should be taxed at lower rate
CRA disputing Leaf captain's claim that $15.25M paid in 2018 was signing bonus that should be taxed at lower rate

The Canada Revenue Agency is disputing a claim by Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares that the USD $15.25 million the team paid him in 2018 was a signing bonus, saying that that the amount was effectively...

9h ago

Stolen pickup crashes into tractor trailers, suspects allegedly steal 2nd vehicle to flee
Stolen pickup crashes into tractor trailers, suspects allegedly steal 2nd vehicle to flee

Two lanes of Highway 400 in King Township are closed after a stolen pickup truck crashed into two tractor-trailers. The collision occurred in the northbound lanes about a kilometre south of Lloydtown-Aurora...

13h ago

Suspect wanted in alleged assault of girl, 16, near St. Clair and Oakwood
Suspect wanted in alleged assault of girl, 16, near St. Clair and Oakwood

Toronto police are looking for a suspect in an alleged assault of a 16-year-old girl in St. Clair Avenue West and Oakwood Avenue area. Officers were called to the area just before 1 a.m. for reports...

3h ago

Here are the CAA's top 10 worst roads in Ontario for 2024
Here are the CAA's top 10 worst roads in Ontario for 2024

A notorious road in Hamilton has claimed the top spot as the worst in the province for 2024, according to the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA). Aberdeen Avenue was voted the worst road in Ontario...

12h ago

