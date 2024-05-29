Hate Crime Unit investigating vandalism at Member of Parliament’s Toronto office

The Bloor Street West office of Davenport MP Julie Dzerowicz. Arthur Pressick/CityNews

By Michael Talbot

Posted May 29, 2024 12:00 pm.

The Toronto Police Hate Crime Unit is investigating vandalism that targeted the Toronto office of a Member of Parliament.

The Bloor Street West office of Davenport MP Julie Dzerowicz was doused in red paint. Words were also spray painted on it, and a sign was posted.

“Arms embargo now!” a sign posted on her office’s front window reads. “Julie! End the Canada-Israel arms trade.”

A sign posted on the Bloor Street West office of Davenport MP Julie Dzerowicz. Arthur Pressick/CityNews

Police haven’t released further details, but Dzerowicz told reporters two people dressed in black carried out the vandalism at around 1:06 a.m.

She said they also wrote “Rafah is burning” and “Toronto will burn.”

“It is awful that this is happening,” she said on Wednesday.

Dzerowicz became the first female MP to represent Davenport when she was elected in 2015. She was re-elected in 2019 and 2021.

She serves on the House of Commons Parliamentary Finance Committee and is also the Chair of the Canada-NATO Parliamentary Association.

According to the bio on her official website she is “the child of immigrant parents who fled their respective countries due to poverty, war and discrimination; and who came to Canada to find a safe place to raise their children.”

