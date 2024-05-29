Hungary’s foreign minister visits Belarus despite EU sanctions, talks about expanding ties

FILE - Hungarian foreign minister Peter Szijjarto talks to the media during a press conference in Nicosia, Cyprus, on April 2, 2024. Hungary’s top diplomat has visited Belarus for talks on expanding ties despite the European Union’s sanctions against the country. Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó declared Wednesday, May 29, 2024 that “our position is clear: the fewer sanctions, the more cooperation!” The EU has slapped a sweeping array of sanctions on Belarus for the repression that followed mass protests fueled by the 2020 presidential election. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias, File)

By Yuras Karmanau, The Associated Press

Posted May 29, 2024 2:14 pm.

Last Updated May 29, 2024 2:26 pm.

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Hungary’s top diplomat visited Belarus on Wednesday for talks on expanding ties despite the European Union’s sanctions against the country.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó declared that “our position is clear: the fewer sanctions, the more cooperation!”

The EU has slapped an array of sweeping sanctions on Belarus for the repression, which followed mass protests fueled by the 2020 presidential election that was widely seen by the opposition and the West as rigged. Belarus’ isolation further deepened after authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko allowed Russian troops to use his country’s territory to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.

While saying that “sanctions don’t work,” Szijjártó noted, however, that Hungary was “increasing economic cooperation with Belarus in areas not affected by sanctions.”

“We will provide any support to develop cooperation,” he said. “We talk about this openly, we don’t hide anything.”

Belarusian and Hungarian officials signed an agreement on cooperation in nuclear energy that envisages training personnel and handling radioactive waste.

“Of great importance is the agreement signed here today on nuclear energy cooperation, which allows us to use the experience Belarus gained here while constructing reactors with a similar technology,” Szijjártó said after the talks.

Hungary is working with Russia on adding a new reactor to its Paks nuclear facility, which is expected to go online by the end of the decade. Belarus also has a Russia-built nuclear power plant.

Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik voiced hope that Hungary taking over the EU’s rotating presidency in July would help encourage “healthy trends” in Europe.

“People have grown tired of confrontation, pressure and escalation,” Aleinik said.

Szijjártó previously made a trip to Belarus in February 2023, becoming the first top official from an EU country to visit Minsk after the West slapped it with sweeping sanctions following the August 2020 presidential election.

The vote, which the opposition and the West say was rigged, triggered months of major protests to which Lukashenko’s government responded with a sweeping crackdown. More than 35,000 people were arrested and thousands beaten by police.

Belarus’ leading human rights group Viasna counts about 1,400 political prisoners in the country, including the group’s founder, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ales Bialiatski.

Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who challenged Lukashenko in the 2020 election and was forced to leave the country after the vote, harshly criticized Szijjártó for visiting Belarus despite the EU sanctions.

“Such visits are absolutely unacceptable and immoral,” she told The Associated Press.

Tsikhanouskaya suggested that instead of “pretending to do business as usual,” Szijjártó should have visited Bialiatski, who has been held incommunicado.

Yuras Karmanau, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Highly promoted hip hop and R&B festival postponed, ticket holders wait for refunds
Highly promoted hip hop and R&B festival postponed, ticket holders wait for refunds

Last June, a massive festival took over Downsview Park in Toronto featuring some of the biggest names in hip hop and R&B like Nelly, Akon and several others. Named "Hot In Herre" after Nelly’s hit...

Speakers Corner

4m ago

'A human tragedy:' Opioid toxicity deaths in Toronto top 500 in 2023
'A human tragedy:' Opioid toxicity deaths in Toronto top 500 in 2023

More than 500 people died of opioid toxicity in the City of Toronto in 2023 with public health officials pointing to an unregulated drug supply as the primary cause for this "human tragedy." Latest...

3h ago

Man charged with assault after alleged attack at U of T encampment
Man charged with assault after alleged attack at U of T encampment

Toronto police have arrested a man after an alleged attack at the encampment that's taken over a section of green space on the University of Toronto's downtown campus. Officers were called to the King's...

2h ago

Hate Crime Unit investigating vandalism at Member of Parliament's Toronto office
Hate Crime Unit investigating vandalism at Member of Parliament's Toronto office

The Toronto Police Hate Crime Unit is investigating vandalism that targeted the Toronto office of a Member of Parliament. The Bloor Street West office of Davenport MP Julie Dzerowicz was doused in red...

23m ago

Top Stories

Highly promoted hip hop and R&B festival postponed, ticket holders wait for refunds
Highly promoted hip hop and R&B festival postponed, ticket holders wait for refunds

Last June, a massive festival took over Downsview Park in Toronto featuring some of the biggest names in hip hop and R&B like Nelly, Akon and several others. Named "Hot In Herre" after Nelly’s hit...

Speakers Corner

4m ago

'A human tragedy:' Opioid toxicity deaths in Toronto top 500 in 2023
'A human tragedy:' Opioid toxicity deaths in Toronto top 500 in 2023

More than 500 people died of opioid toxicity in the City of Toronto in 2023 with public health officials pointing to an unregulated drug supply as the primary cause for this "human tragedy." Latest...

3h ago

Man charged with assault after alleged attack at U of T encampment
Man charged with assault after alleged attack at U of T encampment

Toronto police have arrested a man after an alleged attack at the encampment that's taken over a section of green space on the University of Toronto's downtown campus. Officers were called to the King's...

2h ago

Hate Crime Unit investigating vandalism at Member of Parliament's Toronto office
Hate Crime Unit investigating vandalism at Member of Parliament's Toronto office

The Toronto Police Hate Crime Unit is investigating vandalism that targeted the Toronto office of a Member of Parliament. The Bloor Street West office of Davenport MP Julie Dzerowicz was doused in red...

23m ago

Most Watched Today

2:21
Highly promoted ‘Hot in Toronto’ music festival postponed leaving fans frustrated
Highly promoted ‘Hot in Toronto’ music festival postponed leaving fans frustrated

A hip hop and R&B festival, which was set to take place next month, has been postponed after the headline act pulled out of the event. Fans say they’re still waiting for refunds for tickets they purchased. Pat Taney reports.

3h ago

2:06
Flooding at Toronto school raises concern over province’s repair backlog
Flooding at Toronto school raises concern over province’s repair backlog

Monday’s heavy rainfall left a Toronto high school dealing with leaks and flooding. Erica Natividad with the concerns being raised over Ontario’s school repair backlog.

19h ago

2:38
Rally held at Jewish elementary school following weekend shooting
Rally held at Jewish elementary school following weekend shooting

Dozens gathered outside of a Jewish elementary school in North York Monday morning as a show of support after shots were fired at the building over the weekend. Erica Natividad reports.
1:46
16-year-old boy dead after overnight shooting in Scarborough home
16-year-old boy dead after overnight shooting in Scarborough home

An overnight shooting in Scarborough claims the life of a teenager. Afua Baah has the details about the hunt for a suspect as police investigate the city's latest homicide.
1:54
Canadian Invasion: Jays fans flock to Detroit for Tigers series
Canadian Invasion: Jays fans flock to Detroit for Tigers series

Lindsay Dunn speaks to the Jays’ fans who have taken over the Detroit Tigers stadium for a series they look forward to all year.
More Videos