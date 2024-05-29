Infant girl killed in all-terrain vehicle crash in western Nova Scotia: RCMP

NEW ROSS, N.S. — RCMP confirmed today that an infant girl died Monday after an all-terrain vehicle crash in western Nova Scotia.

The Mounties say the Polaris R-Z-R side-by-side was carrying four people when it flipped on a gravel logging road in Lunenburg County just after 7 p.m.

Police say the infant, from a community known as Forties, suffered life-threatening injuries.

She died later in hospital.

Two of the other occupants, a 27-year-old female driver from Forties and a 52-year-old male passenger from nearby New Ross, N.S., suffered serious injuries and were also taken to hospital.

The fourth occupant, a child from Forties, suffered minor injuries.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2024.

The Canadian Press