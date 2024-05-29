Injunction hearing set for mid-June as U of T seeks to clear protest encampment

Supporters walk through the pro-Palestinian student encampment outside Convocation Hall on the University of Toronto campus, in Toronto, Monday, May 27, 2024.
Supporters walk through the pro-Palestinian student encampment outside Convocation Hall on the University of Toronto campus, in Toronto, Monday, May 27, 2024. The University of Toronto is asking the courts to authorize police action to remove protesters who refuse orders to leave a pro-Palestinian encampment set up on campus earlier this month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By The Canadian Press and Meredith Bond

Posted May 29, 2024 9:03 pm.

Last Updated May 29, 2024 9:36 pm.

The University of Toronto’s attempt to clear a pro-Palestinian encampment on campus will be heard by the Superior Court of Justice on June 19 and 20.

The university had asked the courts for a hearing prior to planned graduation ceremonies that are schedule to run between June 3 and 21, but Justice Markus Koehnen said the mid-June dates were the earliest the hearing could be to allow the respondents to answer their application.

The encampment is set up in Kings College Circle which is adjacent to Convocation Hall, where the ceremonies will be taking place.

In legal documents filed on Monday, the school asked the courts to authorize police action to remove protesters who refused orders to leave, while also arguing it was not interfering with students’ ability to engage in respectful discussion and debate.

Meanwhile, protesters reaffirmed their commitment to the encampment. “Having been threatened by the university with academic sanctions, including suspension and expulsion, having been threatened with arrest and police violence — despite all of this, despite all these threats being made, we remain,” said Erin Mackey, one of the encampment organizers.

“We’ve been clear from the very beginning that by virtue of being here, it does not warrant the University of Toronto calling the police on their own students,” she added.

Respondents will have until June 4 to deliver affidavit materials.

A number of groups sought intervener status in the matter during a case conference on Tuesday,

U of T president Meric Gertler said earlier this week, the school was asking a court for an expedited case conference while also continuing to negotiate with protesters.

Related:

“In addition to pursuing this legal avenue to return King’s College Circle to the university community, we continue to engage in discussions with students representing those in the encampment,” he wrote in a statement.

“We remain hopeful that we can reach an agreement and bring the unauthorized encampment to an end.”

The university filed a notice of motion in court aimed at bringing about an end to the encampment.

Among the relief sought, the university asked for an order authorizing police to “arrest and remove persons, objects and structures” who violate the terms of a court order. It also sought to prevent protesters from blocking access to university property or setting up fences, tents or other structures on campus.

The university argued the encampment has resulted in part of its campus not being available to other members to the school’s community or the public.

“The encampment raises serious health and safety concerns for the occupants, other members of the university community, and the public,” lawyers for the university wrote in legal documents.

The university said in its court filing that it has received “many concerning reports” about violence, property damage and discriminatory speech “within and surrounding the encampment area.” 

It said areas around the encampment have had reports of confrontations between protesters and counter-protesters, as well as antisemitic slurs, among other things.

University officials had issued a trespass notice on Friday ordering demonstrators to remove the encampment by 8 a.m. Monday.

The protesters, who set up tents in a large green space at the heart of the university’s downtown campus on May 2, were joined by faculty and labour groups for a rally outside the nearby Convocation Hall as the trespass deadline passed.

Top Stories

Highly promoted hip hop and R&B festival postponed, ticket holders wait for refunds
Highly promoted hip hop and R&B festival postponed, ticket holders wait for refunds

Last June, a massive festival took over Downsview Park in Toronto featuring some of the biggest names in hip hop and R&B like Nelly, Akon and several others. Named "Hot In Herre" after Nelly’s hit...

Speakers Corner

4h ago

'A human tragedy:' Opioid toxicity deaths in Toronto top 500 in 2023
'A human tragedy:' Opioid toxicity deaths in Toronto top 500 in 2023

More than 500 people died of opioid toxicity in the City of Toronto in 2023 with public health officials pointing to an unregulated drug supply as the primary cause for this "human tragedy." Latest...

9h ago

Should 16-year-olds be allowed to vote in Canadian elections?
Should 16-year-olds be allowed to vote in Canadian elections?

Is it time to let people as young as 16 vote in federal elections? The Vote16 Summit is being held on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday as part of a renewed push to try and lower Canada's voting...

3h ago

Why is the heat still on in your apartment when it's hot outside?
Why is the heat still on in your apartment when it's hot outside?

The heat is on - literally - in many Toronto apartments, even as we pack away the parkas and gear up for patio weather. Many renters say their apartment buildings are either still providing heating...

5h ago

