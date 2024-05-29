Judge sets dates to hear University of Toronto’s injunction bid against encampment

Fencing surrounds the pro-Palestinian student encampment outside Convocation Hall on the University of Toronto campus, in Toronto, Monday, May 27, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 29, 2024 10:15 pm.

Last Updated May 29, 2024 10:26 pm.

TORONTO — The University of Toronto’s request for a court order to clear a pro-Palestinian encampment on its downtown campus is expected to be heard in three weeks.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Markus Koehnen has set a timetable that lists June 19 and 20 as the injunction hearing dates.

The judge acknowledges in a court filing that those dates “do not accommodate” the university’s interest in resolving the issue before convocation ceremonies begin in early June but he says a fair opportunity must be given to the respondents to make their case.

The university wants to end the encampment that was set up on May 2 and is asking the courts to authorize police action to remove protesters who refuse orders to leave.

The university is arguing that the encampment prevents others from accessing and enjoying school property, poses health and safety risks and has prompted numerous reports of harassment, hateful speech and violence – claims denied by protest organizers.

The protesters are challenging the injunction request and have refused to leave the site, ignoring a trespass notice issued last week.

In a court document filed Wednesday, the judge said there is an urgency to the university’s injunction request because the encampment on a grassy area known as King’s College Circle is adjacent to Convocation Hall, where graduation ceremonies are held.

But he said it’s his view that June 19 and 20 is the earliest an injunction hearing can be held “in order to afford the respondents a fair opportunity to answer the application.”

The university has scheduled convocations from June 3 to 21.

Protesters have said that they don’t see how their presence at King’s College Circle would disrupt convocations at the downtown campus. University president Meric Gertler has stressed that graduation ceremonies would proceed “no matter what.”

A number of groups are seeking intervener status in the injunction hearing and they have until end of the day Thursday to make their written submissions, the judge said.

Since filing its motion, U of T has submitted affidavits to the court from its assistant director of campus safety, students, faculty members “and the wider community about their experiences with the encampment.”

The school says the injunction is necessary “to restore the university’s ability to preserve the space as an open, free and public atmosphere for respectful discourse and debate.”

Demonstrators have said they will stay put until the university meets their demands, which include disclosing investments in companies profiting from Israel’s offensive in Gaza.

Similar encampments on university campuses have cropped up across Canada in recent months, with several schools considering or taking legal action against the protesters.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Injunction hearing set for mid-June as U of T seeks to clear protest encampment
Injunction hearing set for mid-June as U of T seeks to clear protest encampment

The University of Toronto's attempt to clear a pro-Palestinian encampment on campus will be heard by the Superior Court of Justice on June 19 and 20. The university had asked the courts for a hearing...

1h ago

PWHL Minnesota defeats Boston to win inaugural Walter Cup
PWHL Minnesota defeats Boston to win inaugural Walter Cup

Minnesota has made history as the first-ever PWHL champions with a 3-0 win over Boston, punctuated as captain Kendall Coyne Schofield hammered a slap shot into Boston’s empty net. Minnesota-born Liz...

48m ago

Highly promoted hip hop and R&B festival postponed, ticket holders wait for refunds
Highly promoted hip hop and R&B festival postponed, ticket holders wait for refunds

Last June, a massive festival took over Downsview Park in Toronto featuring some of the biggest names in hip hop and R&B like Nelly, Akon and several others. Named "Hot In Herre" after Nelly’s hit...

6h ago

'A human tragedy:' Opioid toxicity deaths in Toronto top 500 in 2023
'A human tragedy:' Opioid toxicity deaths in Toronto top 500 in 2023

More than 500 people died of opioid toxicity in the City of Toronto in 2023 with public health officials pointing to an unregulated drug supply as the primary cause for this "human tragedy." Latest...

10h ago

Top Stories

Injunction hearing set for mid-June as U of T seeks to clear protest encampment
Injunction hearing set for mid-June as U of T seeks to clear protest encampment

The University of Toronto's attempt to clear a pro-Palestinian encampment on campus will be heard by the Superior Court of Justice on June 19 and 20. The university had asked the courts for a hearing...

1h ago

PWHL Minnesota defeats Boston to win inaugural Walter Cup
PWHL Minnesota defeats Boston to win inaugural Walter Cup

Minnesota has made history as the first-ever PWHL champions with a 3-0 win over Boston, punctuated as captain Kendall Coyne Schofield hammered a slap shot into Boston’s empty net. Minnesota-born Liz...

48m ago

Highly promoted hip hop and R&B festival postponed, ticket holders wait for refunds
Highly promoted hip hop and R&B festival postponed, ticket holders wait for refunds

Last June, a massive festival took over Downsview Park in Toronto featuring some of the biggest names in hip hop and R&B like Nelly, Akon and several others. Named "Hot In Herre" after Nelly’s hit...

6h ago

'A human tragedy:' Opioid toxicity deaths in Toronto top 500 in 2023
'A human tragedy:' Opioid toxicity deaths in Toronto top 500 in 2023

More than 500 people died of opioid toxicity in the City of Toronto in 2023 with public health officials pointing to an unregulated drug supply as the primary cause for this "human tragedy." Latest...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

2:46
City of Toronto exploring changes to heating/cooling bylaw
City of Toronto exploring changes to heating/cooling bylaw

Renters in Toronto are sweltering in their apartments as the weather heats up, but city bylaws to switch off heating are based on a specific date rather than temperature. Dilshad Burman with the efforts to change that.

6h ago

3:03
5 Ontario school boards, 2 institutions suing social media companies
5 Ontario school boards, 2 institutions suing social media companies

Five more Ontario school boards and two private schools have joined the multibillion-dollar legal fight against Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat, accusing them of leaving educators to manage the fallout from their allegedly addictive products

7h ago

2:21
Highly promoted ‘Hot in Toronto’ music festival postponed leaving fans frustrated
Highly promoted ‘Hot in Toronto’ music festival postponed leaving fans frustrated

A hip hop and R&B festival, which was set to take place next month, has been postponed after the headline act pulled out of the event. Fans say they’re still waiting for refunds for tickets they purchased. Pat Taney reports.

11h ago

2:06
Flooding at Toronto school raises concern over province’s repair backlog
Flooding at Toronto school raises concern over province’s repair backlog

Monday’s heavy rainfall left a Toronto high school dealing with leaks and flooding. Erica Natividad with the concerns being raised over Ontario’s school repair backlog.
3:04
Dozens of U of T professors publicly back pro-Palestinian encampment
Dozens of U of T professors publicly back pro-Palestinian encampment

As U of T launches legal action against the pro-Palestinian encampment, dozens of U of T professors are publicly backing students involved in the occupation. Shauna Hunt reports.

More Videos