Justice minister says Online Harms Act leaves room for age-appropriate design options

Justice minister Arif Virani speaks during a press conference in Brampton, Ont., Monday, May 20, 2024. Arif Virani says the proposed provisions in the government's online harms bill "can mean different things" when it comes to compelling companies to include age appropriate design features. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

By Stephanie Taylor, The Canadian Press

Posted May 29, 2024 1:59 pm.

Last Updated May 29, 2024 3:12 pm.

OTTAWA — The federal justice minister said Wednesday the government’s online harms bill includes measures to protect children using age-appropriate web design.

Arif Virani is touting that bill as a better solution to concerns about children accessing sexually explicit material online, than a Senate bill currently making its way through the debate process.

That bill seeks to require websites to verify users’ ages and keep minors from accessing “sexually explicit material.”

Privacy experts have criticized the Senate legislation for posing a risk to Canadians’ personal information, which they would have to provide to access material like pornography.

Virani said uploading a piece of government-issued to view content on a website “could open up a whole host of economic and fraudulent crimes” by “nefarious actors that operate abroad.”

Others, including federal privacy commissioner Philippe Dufresne, have called for the bill’s scope to be narrowed to focus on sites whose main purpose is to provide “sexually explicit material” for commercial reasons.

He told a House of Commons committee this week that, as written, the bill raises questions about what will be captured.

Experts warn the Senate bill could mandate social media platforms and streaming services like Netflix to verify the age of their users, which could lead companies to block access rather than risk the liability.

Virani said on Wednesday that his online harms bill, tabled in February, contains a provision requiring companies to protect children through using age-appropriate design features, which he says “can mean different things.”

“The notion of ensuring that there is some sort of age-appropriate design is critical. That’s why it’s in the legislation,” he said.

“That’s why we need that legislation voted on and into committee so we can hear some good suggestions.”

Virani’s bill is not without its own critics however.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and his caucus criticize a proposal in the bill which creates a new regulator to police how companies are reducing the exposure to harm online, particularly for children.

Others, including civil society advocates, have taken aim at its pitch to usher in stiffer punishments for hate-related Criminal Code offences.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2024.

Stephanie Taylor, The Canadian Press

