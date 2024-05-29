‘Little Bird’ wins eight trophies at Canadian Screen Awards gala for TV craft

Actresses from the Crave and APTN original drama series, "Little Bird", Darla Contois, centre, Jennifer Podemski, left, creator of the series, and Lisa Edelstein pose for a photograph in Toronto on Thursday, May 25, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 29, 2024 2:15 pm.

Last Updated May 29, 2024 2:26 pm.

TORONTO — “Little Bird” was the big winner at the second industry gala for this year’s Canadian Screen Awards, which recognized excellence in TV craft.

The limited series that aired on Crave and APTN took home eight awards, including best direction for a drama series for Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers’ work on the first episode, “Love is all Around.”

It also won best photography and picture editing for a drama, and best sound and production design or art direction for a fiction program, in addition to costume, makeup and hair awards.

Wednesday’s gala is one of several to celebrate the best in Canadian film, television and digital media, with acting trophies among the awards set to be handed out in the evening.

Marquee categories including best film, best TV comedy and best TV drama are set for Friday.

At Wednesday’s event, “Sort Of,” the CBC-Max co-production from Bilal Baig and Fab Filippo, won four craft awards for its final season, including best direction, photography and picture editing of a comedy, as well as best original song.

CTV’s “Transplant,” which also wrapped up last year, won best visual effects and writing on a drama series.

“PAW Patrol” on TVOKids won best writing and sound for an animation, while YTV’s “The Hardy Boys” won best direction and writing for children’s and youth programming.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2024.

The Canadian Press

