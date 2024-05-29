McDonald’s says $18 Big Mac meal was an ‘exception’ and news reports overstated its price increases

FILE - A McDonald's sign is seen, March 14, 2024, in Wheeling, Ill. McDonald’s is fighting back against viral tweets and media reports that it says have exaggerated its price increases. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

By Dee-ann Durbin, The Associated Press

Posted May 29, 2024 5:53 pm.

Last Updated May 29, 2024 6:12 pm.

McDonald’s is fighting back against viral tweets and media reports that it says have exaggerated its price increases.

In a post on the company’s website Wednesday, McDonald’s U.S. President Joe Erlinger said reports suggesting the price of the average Big Mac has doubled since 2019 were false. McDonald’s said the average U.S. Big Mac was $4.39 in 2019 and now costs $5.29, a 20.5% increase.

“For a brand that proudly serves nearly 90% of the U.S. population every year, we feel a responsibility to make sure the real facts are available,” Erlinger said.

Erlinger acknowledged that he and many franchisees were frustrated by a post on X last summer about a Big Mac meal in Connecticut that cost $18, calling the price “an exception.” He noted that franchisees own and operate 95% of U.S. McDonald’s locations and set their own pricing but “work hard to minimize the impact of price increases.”

The average U.S. price of a Big Mac meal, which includes a sandwich, fries and a drink, currently is $9.29.

Still, the Chicago burger giant said the cost of some items have seen bigger price jumps than the Big Mac. The average price of medium fries was $2.29 in 2019 and is $3.29 now, a 44% increase.

McDonald’s said the average price of all menu items has risen 40% over the last five years, to account for a 40% average increase in the cost of labor, paper and food. That is higher than overall consumer prices, which have increased 21% since December 2019, according to government figures.

McDonald’s saw a marked slowdown in store traffic in the first three months of this year as inflation-weary customers in the U.S. and other big markets ate out less often. As a result, the company promised more deals.

Next month, McDonald’s is expected to introduce a $5 meal deal across the U.S. that will include a sandwich, a four-piece McNugget, small fries and a small drink.

Erlinger said he hopes customers will find the company’s upcoming deals “meaningful.”

“It’s clear that we — together with our franchisees — must remain laser-focused on value and affordability,” Erlinger said.

Dee-ann Durbin, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Highly promoted hip hop and R&B festival postponed, ticket holders wait for refunds
Highly promoted hip hop and R&B festival postponed, ticket holders wait for refunds

Last June, a massive festival took over Downsview Park in Toronto featuring some of the biggest names in hip hop and R&B like Nelly, Akon and several others. Named "Hot In Herre" after Nelly’s hit...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

'A human tragedy:' Opioid toxicity deaths in Toronto top 500 in 2023
'A human tragedy:' Opioid toxicity deaths in Toronto top 500 in 2023

More than 500 people died of opioid toxicity in the City of Toronto in 2023 with public health officials pointing to an unregulated drug supply as the primary cause for this "human tragedy." Latest...

6h ago

Why is the heat still on in your apartment when it's hot outside?
Why is the heat still on in your apartment when it's hot outside?

The heat is on - literally - in many Toronto apartments, even as we pack away the parkas and gear up for patio weather. Many renters say their apartment buildings are either still providing heating...

2h ago

Man charged with assault after alleged attack at U of T encampment
Man charged with assault after alleged attack at U of T encampment

Toronto police have arrested a man after an alleged attack at the encampment that's taken over a section of green space on the University of Toronto's downtown campus. Officers were called to the King's...

5h ago

Top Stories

Highly promoted hip hop and R&B festival postponed, ticket holders wait for refunds
Highly promoted hip hop and R&B festival postponed, ticket holders wait for refunds

Last June, a massive festival took over Downsview Park in Toronto featuring some of the biggest names in hip hop and R&B like Nelly, Akon and several others. Named "Hot In Herre" after Nelly’s hit...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

'A human tragedy:' Opioid toxicity deaths in Toronto top 500 in 2023
'A human tragedy:' Opioid toxicity deaths in Toronto top 500 in 2023

More than 500 people died of opioid toxicity in the City of Toronto in 2023 with public health officials pointing to an unregulated drug supply as the primary cause for this "human tragedy." Latest...

6h ago

Why is the heat still on in your apartment when it's hot outside?
Why is the heat still on in your apartment when it's hot outside?

The heat is on - literally - in many Toronto apartments, even as we pack away the parkas and gear up for patio weather. Many renters say their apartment buildings are either still providing heating...

2h ago

Man charged with assault after alleged attack at U of T encampment
Man charged with assault after alleged attack at U of T encampment

Toronto police have arrested a man after an alleged attack at the encampment that's taken over a section of green space on the University of Toronto's downtown campus. Officers were called to the King's...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

3:03
5 Ontario school boards, 2 institutions suing social media companies
5 Ontario school boards, 2 institutions suing social media companies

Five more Ontario school boards and two private schools have joined the multibillion-dollar legal fight against Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat, accusing them of leaving educators to manage the fallout from their allegedly addictive products

3h ago

2:21
Highly promoted ‘Hot in Toronto’ music festival postponed leaving fans frustrated
Highly promoted ‘Hot in Toronto’ music festival postponed leaving fans frustrated

A hip hop and R&B festival, which was set to take place next month, has been postponed after the headline act pulled out of the event. Fans say they’re still waiting for refunds for tickets they purchased. Pat Taney reports.

6h ago

2:06
Flooding at Toronto school raises concern over province’s repair backlog
Flooding at Toronto school raises concern over province’s repair backlog

Monday’s heavy rainfall left a Toronto high school dealing with leaks and flooding. Erica Natividad with the concerns being raised over Ontario’s school repair backlog.

22h ago

2:38
Rally held at Jewish elementary school following weekend shooting
Rally held at Jewish elementary school following weekend shooting

Dozens gathered outside of a Jewish elementary school in North York Monday morning as a show of support after shots were fired at the building over the weekend. Erica Natividad reports.
1:46
16-year-old boy dead after overnight shooting in Scarborough home
16-year-old boy dead after overnight shooting in Scarborough home

An overnight shooting in Scarborough claims the life of a teenager. Afua Baah has the details about the hunt for a suspect as police investigate the city's latest homicide.
More Videos