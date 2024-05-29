Montreal police introduce new patch to replace controversial ‘thin blue line’ symbol

MONTREAL — Montreal police have introduced a new patch to replace a symbol that many officers wore on their uniforms to honour fallen colleagues but that has become associated with the far right.

The police chief says the controversial thin blue line symbol, depicting a black and white Canadian flag divided by a blue horizontal stripe, is worn by about 10 to 15 per cent of Montreal officers.

Some who wear it say it’s an expression of solidarity with police who have died on duty, but it has also been criticized as a symbol of white supremacy.

The new circular patch contains the words “fallen but never forgotten” in French around the police force’s coat of arms.

The police department says the switch is necessary to instil trust and display neutrality, but it will allow a transition period for officers to make the switch before the change is enforced sometime after the summer.

The president of an association representing Black Quebecers welcomes the decision but says there should be no transition period and the thin blue line patches should come off immediately.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2024.

The Canadian Press