Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,897.98, down 367.07 points):

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down $1.07, or 1.93 per cent, to $54.47 on 16.0 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down 40 cents, or 0.81 per cent, to $48.93 on 11.1 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Down 64 cents, or 1.79 per cent, to $35.15 on 9.1 million shares.

Bank of Montreal. (TSX:BMO). Finance. Down $11.62, or 8.86 per cent, to $119.48 on 7.4 million shares.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. (TSX:PPL). Energy. Down 28 cents, or 0.56 per cent, to $49.90 on 6.2 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Down 32 cents, or 1.12 per cent, to $28.30 on 5.9 million shares.

Companies in the news:

National Bank of Canada. (TSX:NA). Finance. Up $2.88, or 2.55 per cent, to $115.89. Quebec-focused National Bank of Canada bucked the general trend of downward profits among banks this quarter as it benefited from higher stability in its home market. On Wednesday, the Montreal-based bank reported a second-quarter profit of $906 million, up from $832 million a year earlier, while raising its quarterly dividend by four cents to $1.10 per share. The increased payment to shareholders came as National Bank says its profit amounted to $2.54 per diluted share for the quarter ended April 30, up from $2.34 per diluted share in the same quarter last year. Adjusted profits were reported as the same.

Bank of Montreal. (TSX:BMO). Finance. Down $11.62, or 8.86 per cent, to $119.48. BMO Financial Group shares came under pressure after the bank reported results that missed expectations on higher loan-loss provisions and U.S. growth issues. The bank, which significantly expanded its U.S. presence early last year with its US$16.3-billion Bank of the West acquisition, said the results reflect a challenging environment there along with pressure on Canadian borrowers from higher interest rates.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2024.

The Canadian Press