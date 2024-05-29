New Louisiana law will criminalize approaching police under certain circumstances

FILE - Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry addresses members of the House and Senate on opening day of a legislative special session, Feb. 19, 2024, in the House Chamber at the State Capitol in Baton Rouge, La. Landry has signed legislation that makes it a crime to knowingly approach within 25 feet (7.6 meters) of a police officer while they are “engaged in law enforcement duties” after the officer has ordered the person to stay back. (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP, File)

By Sara Cline, The Associated Press

Posted May 29, 2024 4:20 pm.

Last Updated May 29, 2024 4:27 pm.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A new Louisiana law will make it a crime to knowingly approach within 25 feet (7.6 meters) of a police officer while they are “engaged in law enforcement duties” and after the officer has ordered the person to stay back.

Opponents of the legislation, which Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry signed into law Tuesday, fear the measure could hinder the public’s ability to film officers, which has increasingly been used to hold police accountable — including in high profile cases, such as the killing of George Floyd. Proponents argue the law will create a buffer-zone to help ensure the safety of officers when it goes into effect Aug. 1.

“This is part of our continued pledge to address public safety in this state,” Landry, who has a law enforcement background, said during the bill signing.

A nearly identical bill was vetoed last year by then-Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat. Edwards called the measure “unnecessary” and said it could be used “to chill exercise of First Amendment rights.”

“Each of us has a constitutional right to freely observe public servants as they function in public and within the course and scope of their official duties,” Edwards, who served in the U.S. Army and was the son of a sheriff, said in last year’s veto message. “Observations of law enforcement, whether by witnesses to an incident with officers, individuals interacting with officers, or members of the press, are invaluable in promoting transparency.”

However, with a new governor in office and the GOP continuing to hold a supermajority in the Louisiana Legislature, the bill had a clear path forward.

Author of the legislation state Rep. Bryan Fontenot, like his fellow Republican lawmakers, said the new law provides officers “peace of mind and safe distance to do their job.”

Lawmakers opposing the bill, among the most outspoken being Black Democrats, have echoed Edwards’ fears that the bill could impede onlookers’ ability to observe police officers.

“The twenty-five-foot buffer legislation fundamentally seeks to curtail Louisianians’ ability to hold police accountable for violence and misconduct,” the American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana said in a statement Tuesday. “We denounce the passage and signing of this legislation and urge our communities to stay vigilant and safe in response to these developments.”

The measure’s supporters argue nearby bystanders would still be close enough to film police interactions.

“At 25 feet, that person can’t spit in my face when I’m making an arrest,” state Rep. Fontenot said while presenting his bill in a committee earlier this year. “The chances of him hitting me in the back of the head with a beer bottle at 25 feet — it sure is a lot more difficult than if he’s sitting right here.”

Additionally, those against the new crime say there is already a law barring people from interfering with law enforcement investigations.

Anyone who is convicted of the new crime of “knowingly or intentionally” approaching a police officer — after being ordered to “stop approaching or retreat” — faces up to a $500 fine, up to 60 days in jail or both.

Language in the measure appears to put in some safety nets, stating that an acceptable “defense to this crime” includes establishing that the “lawful order or command was neither received nor understood by the defendant.”

Sara Cline, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Highly promoted hip hop and R&B festival postponed, ticket holders wait for refunds
Highly promoted hip hop and R&B festival postponed, ticket holders wait for refunds

Last June, a massive festival took over Downsview Park in Toronto featuring some of the biggest names in hip hop and R&B like Nelly, Akon and several others. Named "Hot In Herre" after Nelly’s hit...

Speakers Corner

19m ago

'A human tragedy:' Opioid toxicity deaths in Toronto top 500 in 2023
'A human tragedy:' Opioid toxicity deaths in Toronto top 500 in 2023

More than 500 people died of opioid toxicity in the City of Toronto in 2023 with public health officials pointing to an unregulated drug supply as the primary cause for this "human tragedy." Latest...

4h ago

Why is the heat still on in your apartment when it's hot outside?
Why is the heat still on in your apartment when it's hot outside?

The heat is on - literally - in many Toronto apartments, even as we pack away the parkas and gear up for patio weather. Many renters say their apartment buildings are either still providing heating...

30m ago

Man charged with assault after alleged attack at U of T encampment
Man charged with assault after alleged attack at U of T encampment

Toronto police have arrested a man after an alleged attack at the encampment that's taken over a section of green space on the University of Toronto's downtown campus. Officers were called to the King's...

4h ago

Top Stories

Highly promoted hip hop and R&B festival postponed, ticket holders wait for refunds
Highly promoted hip hop and R&B festival postponed, ticket holders wait for refunds

Last June, a massive festival took over Downsview Park in Toronto featuring some of the biggest names in hip hop and R&B like Nelly, Akon and several others. Named "Hot In Herre" after Nelly’s hit...

Speakers Corner

19m ago

'A human tragedy:' Opioid toxicity deaths in Toronto top 500 in 2023
'A human tragedy:' Opioid toxicity deaths in Toronto top 500 in 2023

More than 500 people died of opioid toxicity in the City of Toronto in 2023 with public health officials pointing to an unregulated drug supply as the primary cause for this "human tragedy." Latest...

4h ago

Why is the heat still on in your apartment when it's hot outside?
Why is the heat still on in your apartment when it's hot outside?

The heat is on - literally - in many Toronto apartments, even as we pack away the parkas and gear up for patio weather. Many renters say their apartment buildings are either still providing heating...

30m ago

Man charged with assault after alleged attack at U of T encampment
Man charged with assault after alleged attack at U of T encampment

Toronto police have arrested a man after an alleged attack at the encampment that's taken over a section of green space on the University of Toronto's downtown campus. Officers were called to the King's...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

3:03
5 Ontario school boards, 2 institutions suing social media companies
5 Ontario school boards, 2 institutions suing social media companies

Five more Ontario school boards and two private schools have joined the multibillion-dollar legal fight against Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat, accusing them of leaving educators to manage the fallout from their allegedly addictive products

1h ago

2:21
Highly promoted ‘Hot in Toronto’ music festival postponed leaving fans frustrated
Highly promoted ‘Hot in Toronto’ music festival postponed leaving fans frustrated

A hip hop and R&B festival, which was set to take place next month, has been postponed after the headline act pulled out of the event. Fans say they’re still waiting for refunds for tickets they purchased. Pat Taney reports.

5h ago

2:06
Flooding at Toronto school raises concern over province’s repair backlog
Flooding at Toronto school raises concern over province’s repair backlog

Monday’s heavy rainfall left a Toronto high school dealing with leaks and flooding. Erica Natividad with the concerns being raised over Ontario’s school repair backlog.

20h ago

2:38
Rally held at Jewish elementary school following weekend shooting
Rally held at Jewish elementary school following weekend shooting

Dozens gathered outside of a Jewish elementary school in North York Monday morning as a show of support after shots were fired at the building over the weekend. Erica Natividad reports.
1:46
16-year-old boy dead after overnight shooting in Scarborough home
16-year-old boy dead after overnight shooting in Scarborough home

An overnight shooting in Scarborough claims the life of a teenager. Afua Baah has the details about the hunt for a suspect as police investigate the city's latest homicide.
More Videos