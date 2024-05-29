Five Ontario school boards, two schools join lawsuit against Snapchat, TikTok and Meta

selective focus photography of turned-on gold iPhone 6s
Seven additional schools and boards have joined the lawsuit against tech giants Meta, Snapchat, and TikTok for disrupting student learning and the education system. Photo: Unsplash.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 29, 2024 6:56 am.

Last Updated May 29, 2024 7:26 am.

Five additional school boards and two private schools in Ontario have joined a lawsuit against Snapchat, TikTok, and Meta, alleging the social media giants are harming students’ well-being and stunting academic growth.

In late March, the Toronto District School Board (TDSB), Peel District School Board (PDSB), Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB), and Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) announced a joint lawsuit of $4.5 billion against the popular social media platforms.

The most recent lawsuits, totalling almost $2.6 billion, were filed on Tuesday by the Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board (DPCDSB), York Catholic District School Board (YCDSB), Trillium Lakeland District School Board (TLDSB), Ottawa Catholic District School Board (OCSB), and the District School Board of Niagara (DSBN).

Two Ontario private schools, Mississauga’s Holy Name of Mary College School and Toronto’s Eitz Chaim, are also included.

A spokesperson for Schools for Social Media Change said the lawsuits filed by the school boards and schools claim social media products have rewired how children think, behave, and learn.

“The mix of public and Catholic school boards, and private schools in both urban and rural regions of Ontario demonstrate this is a universal issue that affects those from diverse cultural, religious and socio-economic backgrounds,” the news release states.

According to 2021 data from the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH), approximately 91 per cent of Ontario students in grades 7-12 use social media daily, and 31 per cent of these students use social media for five hours or more a day.

Handling of social media apps in schools taking a toll on educators

The lawsuit, led by Toronto-based boutique litigation firm Neinstein LLP, calls on social media giants to redesign their products to keep students safe. The various Ontario school board directors and officials issued statements on Wednesday.

“Our board believes that extraordinary lives start with a great Catholic education. However, our students’ education is being disrupted by the impact of social media products,” said Marianne Mazzorato, Director of Education at the DPCDSB.

“This is why we have joined the many schools and boards across the province in their fight for restoring academic success for our future leaders.”

black iphone 4 on black textile
The social media app TikTok is shown on a mobile device. Photo: Unsplash.

Kelly Pisek, Director of Education of the District School Board of Niagara, said social media increasingly hinders students’ ability to absorb lessons, think critically and thrive in learning spaces.

“As a result, school staff are required to spend more time working to meet the needs of students who face significant attention, focus and mental health concerns.”

At the time of the initial lawsuit filed by the TDSB, PDSB, TCDSB and OCDSB, a Snapchat spokesperson said, “While we will always have more work to do, we feel good about the role Snapchat plays in helping close friends feel connected, happy and prepared as they face the many challenges of adolescence.”

None of the allegations has been proven in court.

Hundreds of school boards in the United States and some states have launched similar lawsuits against social media companies.

'We have reached rock bottom': Serious flooding at Toronto high school raises concerns
'We have reached rock bottom': Serious flooding at Toronto high school raises concerns

A local Member of Provincial Parliament (MPP) says she was in disbelief at the sight of severe flooding at a Toronto high school this week and is calling on the province's Education Minister to take action.

1h ago

Canada to see warm summer, wildfire risks loom for some regions: Weather Network
Canada to see warm summer, wildfire risks loom for some regions: Weather Network

Get ready to feel the heat, Canada. The Weather Network is predicting more sunshine and warmer temperatures for the summer. The weather broadcaster's annual summer forecast released Wednesday indicates

44m ago

Patients who end up in ER for severe dependence on alcohol need medications: doctors
Patients who end up in ER for severe dependence on alcohol need medications: doctors

A group of Canadian and American experts is urging emergency room doctors to prescribe specific medications to help curb cravings and alleviate withdrawal from heavy use of alcohol, which leads to more

3h ago

CRA disputing Leaf captain's claim that $15.25M paid in 2018 was signing bonus that should be taxed at lower rate
CRA disputing Leaf captain's claim that $15.25M paid in 2018 was signing bonus that should be taxed at lower rate

The Canada Revenue Agency is disputing a claim by Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares that the USD $15.25 million the team paid him in 2018 was a signing bonus, saying that that the amount was effectively

16h ago

2:06
Flooding at Toronto school raises concern over province’s repair backlog
Flooding at Toronto school raises concern over province’s repair backlog

Monday’s heavy rainfall left a Toronto high school dealing with leaks and flooding. Erica Natividad with the concerns being raised over Ontario’s school repair backlog.

11h ago

2:20
Temperatures and humidity climb in the first week of June
Temperatures and humidity climb in the first week of June

Temperatures are expected to rise to the mid-20s for the first weekend in June. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

12h ago

3:35
Providing dignity and care at the end of life
Providing dignity and care at the end of life

A Toronto hospice is helping homeless and vulnerable people die with dignity. Cynthia Mulligan reports.
2:13
Weather stays unsettled through tomorrow
Weather stays unsettled through tomorrow

Friday looks picture perfect in the forecast, but not before more dark skies and thunderstorms take over first.
2:38
Rally held at Jewish elementary school following weekend shooting
Rally held at Jewish elementary school following weekend shooting

Dozens gathered outside of a Jewish elementary school in North York Monday morning as a show of support after shots were fired at the building over the weekend. Erica Natividad reports.
