Owner of UK’s Royal Mail says it has accepted a takeover offer from a Czech billionaire

FILE - Royal Mail vans line up at London's largest sorting office, Mount Pleasant, Sept. 12, 2013. The owner of Britain’s Royal Mail said Wednesday May 29, 2024, it has accepted a 3.6 billion pound ($4.6 billion) takeover offer from Czech investor Daniel Kretínsky. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted May 29, 2024 4:09 am.

LONDON (AP) — The owner of Britain’s Royal Mail said Wednesday it has accepted a 3.6 billion pound ($4.6 billion) takeover offer from Czech investor Daniel Křetínský.

Under the deal, Křetínský’s EP Group would buy International Distribution Services, which owns Royal Mail, for 370 pence ($4.72) per share.

Including debt, the deal values IDS at 5.2 billion pounds ($6.6 billion).

It said EP Group would offer a series of “contractual commitments and intentions” to protect public service aspects of the 500-year-old postal service.

Long state-owned, Royal Mail was privatized by the U.K.’s Conservative government in 2013 and has struggled financially.

IDS said no major job losses were planned as part of the deal, which must be approved by shareholders. Under the plan, Royal Mail would maintain its name, branding, U.K. headquarters and obligation to six-day-a-week mail delivery.

Křetínský, who already holds a 27% stake in the Royal Mail’s parent company, has a vast, Europe-wide portfolio of business interests. In the Czech Republic, he owns book publishing houses, a sport daily and magazines, and he co-owns French newspaper Le Monde. He has stakes in companies including Macy’s, Foot Locker and U.K. supermarket chain Sainsbury’s.

He also owns a stake in Premier League soccer team West Ham.

Křetínský said his company “has the utmost respect for Royal Mail’s history and tradition, and I know that owning this business will come with enormous responsibility -– not just to the employees but to the citizens who rely on its services every day.”

Dave Ward, general secretary of the Communication Workers Union, said he welcomed some of the commitments, but added that “the reality is postal workers across the U.K. have lost all faith in the senior management of Royal Mail and the service has been deliberately run down.”

“We will meet with EP Group next week and call for a complete reset in employee and industrial relations, the restoration of postal services and further commitments on the future of the company,” he said.

