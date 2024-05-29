Police search the European Parliament over suspected Russian interference, prosecutors say

FILE - European flags fly outside the European Parliament on Feb. 7, 2024 in Strasbourg, eastern France. Some 400 million EU citizens go to the polls this weekend to elect the members of the European Parliament in one of the biggest global democratic events. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted May 29, 2024 5:25 am.

Last Updated May 29, 2024 5:56 am.

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium’s federal prosecutor’s office said on Wednesday that police carried out searches at the residence of an employee of the European Parliament and at his office in the Parliament’s building in Brussels over suspected Russian interference.

Prosecutors said in statement that the suspect’s office in Strasbourg, where the EU Parliament’s headquarters are located in France, was also searched in partnership with the EU’s judicial cooperation agency, Eurojust, and French judicial authorities.

The raids took place less than two weeks before Europe-wide polls on June 6-9 to elect a new EU parliament.

An investigation was announced last month by Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, who said his country’s intelligence service has confirmed the existence of a network trying to undermine support for Ukraine.

“The searches are part of a case of interference, passive corruption and membership of a criminal organization and relates to indications of Russian interference, whereby Members of the European Parliament were approached and paid to promote Russian propaganda via the Voice of Europe news website,” prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said they believe the employee played “a significant role in this.”

The EU this month banned Voice of Europe and three other Russian media from broadcasting in the 27-nation bloc. The EU said they were all under control of the Kremlin and were targeting “European political parties, especially during election periods.” Since the war started in February 2022, the EU had already suspended Russia Today and Sputnik, among several other outlets.

De Croo said last month that the probe showed that members of the European Parliament were approached and offered money to promote Russian propaganda.

“According to our intelligence service, the objectives of Moscow are very clear. The objective is to help elect more pro-Russian candidates to the European Parliament and to reinforce a certain pro-Russian narrative in that institution,” he said.

EU nations have poured billions of euros into Ukraine, along with significant amounts of weaponry and ammunition. They’ve also slapped sanctions on top Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin, banks, companies and the energy sector since Moscow’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'We have reached rock bottom': Serious flooding at Toronto high school raises concerns
'We have reached rock bottom': Serious flooding at Toronto high school raises concerns

A local Member of Provincial Parliament (MPP) says she was in disbelief at the sight of severe flooding at a Toronto high school this week and is calling on the province's Education Minister to take action. The...

20m ago

CRA disputing Leaf captain's claim that $15.25M paid in 2018 was signing bonus that should be taxed at lower rate
CRA disputing Leaf captain's claim that $15.25M paid in 2018 was signing bonus that should be taxed at lower rate

The Canada Revenue Agency is disputing a claim by Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares that the USD $15.25 million the team paid him in 2018 was a signing bonus, saying that that the amount was effectively...

14h ago

Suspect wanted in alleged assault of girl, 16, near St. Clair and Oakwood
Suspect wanted in alleged assault of girl, 16, near St. Clair and Oakwood

Toronto police are looking for a suspect in an alleged assault of a 16-year-old girl in St. Clair Avenue West and Oakwood Avenue area. Officers were called to the area just before 1 a.m. for reports...

7h ago

Property controls a major barrier for grocery competition in Canada: experts
Property controls a major barrier for grocery competition in Canada: experts

As Canadian consumers have increasingly soured on the major grocers, the country's competition watchdog has turned its sights on restrictive clauses in retail leases that it says are hampering competition...

2h ago

Top Stories

'We have reached rock bottom': Serious flooding at Toronto high school raises concerns
'We have reached rock bottom': Serious flooding at Toronto high school raises concerns

A local Member of Provincial Parliament (MPP) says she was in disbelief at the sight of severe flooding at a Toronto high school this week and is calling on the province's Education Minister to take action. The...

20m ago

CRA disputing Leaf captain's claim that $15.25M paid in 2018 was signing bonus that should be taxed at lower rate
CRA disputing Leaf captain's claim that $15.25M paid in 2018 was signing bonus that should be taxed at lower rate

The Canada Revenue Agency is disputing a claim by Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares that the USD $15.25 million the team paid him in 2018 was a signing bonus, saying that that the amount was effectively...

14h ago

Suspect wanted in alleged assault of girl, 16, near St. Clair and Oakwood
Suspect wanted in alleged assault of girl, 16, near St. Clair and Oakwood

Toronto police are looking for a suspect in an alleged assault of a 16-year-old girl in St. Clair Avenue West and Oakwood Avenue area. Officers were called to the area just before 1 a.m. for reports...

7h ago

Property controls a major barrier for grocery competition in Canada: experts
Property controls a major barrier for grocery competition in Canada: experts

As Canadian consumers have increasingly soured on the major grocers, the country's competition watchdog has turned its sights on restrictive clauses in retail leases that it says are hampering competition...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
Temperatures and humidity climb in the first week of June
Temperatures and humidity climb in the first week of June

Temperatures are expected to rise to the mid-20s for the first weekend in June. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

10h ago

3:35
Providing dignity and care at the end of life
Providing dignity and care at the end of life

A Toronto hospice is helping homeless and vulnerable people die with dignity. Cynthia Mulligan reports.
2:13
Weather stays unsettled through tomorrow
Weather stays unsettled through tomorrow

Friday looks picture perfect in the forecast, but not before more dark skies and thunderstorms take over first.
2:38
Rally held at Jewish elementary school following weekend shooting
Rally held at Jewish elementary school following weekend shooting

Dozens gathered outside of a Jewish elementary school in North York Monday morning as a show of support after shots were fired at the building over the weekend. Erica Natividad reports.
3:30
U of T seeks court injunction to shut down pro-Palestinian encampment
U of T seeks court injunction to shut down pro-Palestinian encampment

U of T is seeking legal action through the courts to evict pro-Palestinian protesters who have been camping out in King College Circle. Shauna Hunt reports

More Videos