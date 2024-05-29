Remains belong to woman, one of four people missing from Dawson Creek, B.C.: RCMP

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. Police in northern British Columbia say human remains found along a river near the community of Dawson Creek this month belong to a woman who had been missing for nearly six months, one of four people to vanish from the area over the last year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 29, 2024 11:59 am.

Last Updated May 29, 2024 12:12 pm.

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — Police in northern British Columbia say human remains found along a river near the community of Dawson Creek this month belong to a woman who went missing nearly six months ago, one of four people to vanish from the area over the last year.

RCMP say in a statement that the BC Coroners Service has identified the remains discovered along the Kiskatinaw River on May 18 as belonging to Renee Didier.

The Mounties say their North District Major Crime Unit is now investigating her death along with another case of unidentified remains discovered in April along a rural road outside the city of about 12,000 residents.

A police statement from the time of Didier’s disappearance describes her as a 40-year-old Indigenous woman who also used the last name Supernant.

Her friends and family reported her missing a few days after the Mounties say she was last seen on video captured at a gas station in the early morning on Dec. 3.

Statements from Dawson Creek RCMP over the last year show Didier is among four people to go missing from the area since March 2023.

Police say another Indigenous woman, Darylyn Supernant, was reported missing in March 2023, while a 24-year-old man, Dave Daniel Domingo, disappeared last August, and Cole Hosack was last seen on New Year’s Eve.

The statement appealing for information about Darylyn Supernant says she was 24 at the time she was last seen on March 15, 2023.

Late last August, RCMP issued a statement saying Domingo was missing after a “possible shooting” in the Rolla area, just outside Dawson Creek.

And in January, they issued an appeal for the public’s help in finding Hosack, who was last seen leaving the Lonestar Nightlife bar in Dawson Creek on Dec. 31.

The statement said 24-year-old Hosack is not from Dawson Creek and he was set to leave for Medicine Hat, Alta., for a new job on Jan. 5.

Dawson Creek RCMP issued a statement last month saying officers had responded to a report of human remains found along 219 Road near Saskatoon Creek.

The BC Coroners Service and major crime investigators were looking into the death, they said. Authorities have not yet publicly identified who those remains belong to.

Dawson Creek is located about 400 kilometres northeast of Prince George.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

EXCLUSIVE: Highly promoted hip hop and R&B festival postponed, ticket holders wait for refunds
EXCLUSIVE: Highly promoted hip hop and R&B festival postponed, ticket holders wait for refunds

Last June, a massive festival took over Downsview Park in Toronto featuring some of the biggest names in hip hop and R&B like Nelly, Akon and several others. Named "Hot In Herre" after Nelly’s hit...

Speakers Corner

35m ago

Five Ontario school boards, two schools join lawsuit against Snapchat, TikTok and Meta
Five Ontario school boards, two schools join lawsuit against Snapchat, TikTok and Meta

Five additional school boards and two private schools in Ontario have joined a lawsuit against Snapchat, TikTok, and Meta, alleging the social media giants are harming students' well-being and stunting...

1h ago

'A human tragedy:' Opioid toxicity deaths in Toronto top 500 in 2023
'A human tragedy:' Opioid toxicity deaths in Toronto top 500 in 2023

More than 500 people died of opioid toxicity in the City of Toronto in 2023 with public health officials pointing to an unregulated drug supply as the primary cause for this "human tragedy." Latest...

14m ago

'We have reached rock bottom': Serious flooding at Toronto high school raises concerns
'We have reached rock bottom': Serious flooding at Toronto high school raises concerns

A local Member of Provincial Parliament (MPP) says she was in disbelief at the sight of severe flooding at a Toronto high school this week and is calling on the province's Education Minister to take action. The...

6h ago

Top Stories

EXCLUSIVE: Highly promoted hip hop and R&B festival postponed, ticket holders wait for refunds
EXCLUSIVE: Highly promoted hip hop and R&B festival postponed, ticket holders wait for refunds

Last June, a massive festival took over Downsview Park in Toronto featuring some of the biggest names in hip hop and R&B like Nelly, Akon and several others. Named "Hot In Herre" after Nelly’s hit...

Speakers Corner

35m ago

Five Ontario school boards, two schools join lawsuit against Snapchat, TikTok and Meta
Five Ontario school boards, two schools join lawsuit against Snapchat, TikTok and Meta

Five additional school boards and two private schools in Ontario have joined a lawsuit against Snapchat, TikTok, and Meta, alleging the social media giants are harming students' well-being and stunting...

1h ago

'A human tragedy:' Opioid toxicity deaths in Toronto top 500 in 2023
'A human tragedy:' Opioid toxicity deaths in Toronto top 500 in 2023

More than 500 people died of opioid toxicity in the City of Toronto in 2023 with public health officials pointing to an unregulated drug supply as the primary cause for this "human tragedy." Latest...

14m ago

'We have reached rock bottom': Serious flooding at Toronto high school raises concerns
'We have reached rock bottom': Serious flooding at Toronto high school raises concerns

A local Member of Provincial Parliament (MPP) says she was in disbelief at the sight of severe flooding at a Toronto high school this week and is calling on the province's Education Minister to take action. The...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:06
Flooding at Toronto school raises concern over province’s repair backlog
Flooding at Toronto school raises concern over province’s repair backlog

Monday’s heavy rainfall left a Toronto high school dealing with leaks and flooding. Erica Natividad with the concerns being raised over Ontario’s school repair backlog.

15h ago

2:20
Temperatures and humidity climb in the first week of June
Temperatures and humidity climb in the first week of June

Temperatures are expected to rise to the mid-20s for the first weekend in June. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

17h ago

2:13
Weather stays unsettled through tomorrow
Weather stays unsettled through tomorrow

Friday looks picture perfect in the forecast, but not before more dark skies and thunderstorms take over first.
2:38
Rally held at Jewish elementary school following weekend shooting
Rally held at Jewish elementary school following weekend shooting

Dozens gathered outside of a Jewish elementary school in North York Monday morning as a show of support after shots were fired at the building over the weekend. Erica Natividad reports.
1:46
16-year-old boy dead after overnight shooting in Scarborough home
16-year-old boy dead after overnight shooting in Scarborough home

An overnight shooting in Scarborough claims the life of a teenager. Afua Baah has the details about the hunt for a suspect as police investigate the city's latest homicide.
More Videos