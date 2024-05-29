Robert F. Kennedy Jr. files complaint over rules for CNN’s presidential debate next month

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks during the Libertarian National Convention at the Washington Hilton in Washington, Friday, May 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

By Jonathan J. Cooper, The Associated Press

Posted May 29, 2024 1:50 pm.

Last Updated May 29, 2024 1:56 pm.

PHOENIX (AP) — Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. filed an election complaint Wednesday alleging CNN is colluding with Democratic President Joe Biden and presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump to exclude him from a debate the network is hosting next month.

Kennedy alleges the requirements to participate in the June 27 debate were designed to ensure only Biden and Trump would qualify and Kennedy claims he is being held to a higher standard.

“CNN is making prohibited corporate contributions to both campaigns and the Biden committee and the Trump committee have accepted these prohibited corporate contributions,” a lawyer for Kennedy, Lorenzo Holloway, wrote in a letter to the Federal Election Commission.

CNN said the complaint was without merit.

Biden and Trump agreed this month to the CNN debate and a second on Sept. 10 hosted by ABC, bypassing the nonpartisan commission that has organized debates for nearly four decades. The first debate will come before Biden and Trump have been formally nominated by their parties this summer.

Kennedy has looked to the debates as a singular opportunity to stand alongside Biden and Trump, lending legitimacy to his longshot bid and convince people inclined to support him that he has a shot at winning. Both the Biden and Trump campaigns fear he could play spoiler.

Kennedy still has time to meet the requirements, though the window is narrowing.

CNN has said candidates will be invited if they have secured a place on the ballot in states totaling at least 270 votes in the Electoral College, the minimum needed to win the presidency, and have reached 15% in four reliable polls by June 20.

Kennedy’s campaign says he has submitted signatures or other paperwork to appear on the ballot in nine states — California, Delaware, Hawaii, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Utah — with a combined 171 electoral votes, though not all have affirmed his name will be listed. California, the largest prize on the electoral map with 54 votes, will not certify any candidates until Aug. 29.

“The law in virtually every state provides that the nominee of a state-recognized political party will be allowed ballot access without petitioning,” a CNN spokesperson said in a statement Wednesday. “As the presumptive nominees of their parties both Biden and Trump will satisfy this requirement. As an independent candidate, under applicable laws RFK Jr. does not. The mere application for ballot access does not guarantee that he will appear on the ballot in any state.”

Kennedy also hasn’t met the polling criteria, the statement said.

Biden and Trump have easily cleared the polling threshold but won’t be certified for the ballot until their parties formally nominate them. Both have secured enough delegates to lock in their nominations.

Jonathan J. Cooper, The Associated Press

Top Stories

EXCLUSIVE: Highly promoted hip hop and R&B festival postponed, ticket holders wait for refunds
EXCLUSIVE: Highly promoted hip hop and R&B festival postponed, ticket holders wait for refunds

Last June, a massive festival took over Downsview Park in Toronto featuring some of the biggest names in hip hop and R&B like Nelly, Akon and several others. Named "Hot In Herre" after Nelly’s hit...

Speakers Corner

31m ago

Man charged with assault after alleged attack at U of T encampment
Man charged with assault after alleged attack at U of T encampment

Toronto police have arrested a man after an alleged attack at the encampment that's taken over a section of green space on the University of Toronto's downtown campus. Officers were called to the King's...

57m ago

'A human tragedy:' Opioid toxicity deaths in Toronto top 500 in 2023
'A human tragedy:' Opioid toxicity deaths in Toronto top 500 in 2023

More than 500 people died of opioid toxicity in the City of Toronto in 2023 with public health officials pointing to an unregulated drug supply as the primary cause for this "human tragedy." Latest...

1h ago

Five Ontario school boards, two schools join lawsuit against Snapchat, TikTok and Meta
Five Ontario school boards, two schools join lawsuit against Snapchat, TikTok and Meta

Five additional school boards and two private schools in Ontario have joined a lawsuit against Snapchat, TikTok, and Meta, alleging the social media giants are harming students' well-being and stunting...

16m ago

