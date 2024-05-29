S&P/TSX composite down nearly 300 points, U.S. stock markets also down

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down nearly 300 points in a broad-based decline, while U.S. stock markets also fell in late-morning trading.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 296.17 points at 21,968.88.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 349.27 points at 38,503.59. The S&P 500 index was down 30.62 points at 5,275.42, while the Nasdaq composite was down 61.42 points at 16,958.46.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.98 cents US compared with 73.32 cents US on Tuesday.

The July crude contract was down 27 cents at US$79.56 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down 13 cents at US$2.70 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$16.90 at US$2,362.40 an ounce and the July copper contract was down seven cents at US$4.78 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press