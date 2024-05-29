The Big Story

Ticketmaster vs. the U.S. Department of Justice

Ticketmaster tickets and gift cards are shown at a box office
Ticketmaster tickets and gift cards are shown at a box office. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

Posted May 29, 2024 8:11 am.

Last Updated May 29, 2024 8:12 am.

A couple of years ago, angry Taylor Swift fans filed a lawsuit against Ticketmaster after a presale event for her tour went haywire. The United States Department of Justice also sued Ticketmaster’s parent company Live Nation last week, alleging that the company is a monopoly and accusing it of several practices that give it unfair control of the live music industry.

Joel Khalili is a business reporter at WIRED. “The DoJ complaint is also a civil lawsuit, but it’s brought by the government, and it’s brought with the goal of effecting change with respect to how the specific business operates, and how potentially the broader ticketing market operates,” says Khalili.

Live Nation is a giant corporation. The Department of Justice is one of the world’s most powerful government agencies. So can this lawsuit finally do something about ever-rising concert prices and fees?

Five Ontario school boards, two schools join lawsuit against Snapchat, TikTok and Meta
Five Ontario school boards, two schools join lawsuit against Snapchat, TikTok and Meta

Five additional school boards and two private schools in Ontario have joined a lawsuit against Snapchat, TikTok, and Meta, alleging the social media giants are harming students' well-being and stunting...

updated

12m ago

'We have reached rock bottom': Serious flooding at Toronto high school raises concerns
'We have reached rock bottom': Serious flooding at Toronto high school raises concerns

A local Member of Provincial Parliament (MPP) says she was in disbelief at the sight of severe flooding at a Toronto high school this week and is calling on the province's Education Minister to take action. The...

3h ago

Canada to see warm summer, wildfire risks loom for some regions: Weather Network
Canada to see warm summer, wildfire risks loom for some regions: Weather Network

Get ready to feel the heat, Canada. The Weather Network is predicting more sunshine and warmer temperatures for the summer. The weather broadcaster's annual summer forecast released Wednesday indicates...

2h ago

Patients who end up in ER for severe dependence on alcohol need medications: doctors
Patients who end up in ER for severe dependence on alcohol need medications: doctors

A group of Canadian and American experts is urging emergency room doctors to prescribe specific medications to help curb cravings and alleviate withdrawal from heavy use of alcohol, which leads to more...

1h ago

