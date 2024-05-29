Ticketmaster vs. the U.S. Department of Justice

A couple of years ago, angry Taylor Swift fans filed a lawsuit against Ticketmaster after a presale event for her tour went haywire. The United States Department of Justice also sued Ticketmaster’s parent company Live Nation last week, alleging that the company is a monopoly and accusing it of several practices that give it unfair control of the live music industry.

Joel Khalili is a business reporter at WIRED. “The DoJ complaint is also a civil lawsuit, but it’s brought by the government, and it’s brought with the goal of effecting change with respect to how the specific business operates, and how potentially the broader ticketing market operates,” says Khalili.

Live Nation is a giant corporation. The Department of Justice is one of the world’s most powerful government agencies. So can this lawsuit finally do something about ever-rising concert prices and fees?