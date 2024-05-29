Toronto Liberal MP says politicians need more protection after office vandalized

OTTAWA — A Toronto MP says vandalism that defaced the outside of her constituency office is an “attack on democracy.”

Liberal MP Julie Dzerowicz says two people dressed in black approached her Davenport constituency office at 1 a.m. on Tuesday and painted a threatening message on the windows.

Photos of the office show red paint dripping around a photo of Dzerowicz in one window and a message in another that badly misspells Rafah, saying if the Gaza Strip city is burning, “Toronto will too.”

Dzerowicz says she considers that a threat and also a form of hate speech.

She says it is not the first time this has happened to her office and wants more done to make it clear what is an acceptable form of protest.

Vandalism, says Dzerowicz, is not acceptable.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2024.

The Canadian Press