A woman is wanted for stealing over $5,000 worth of employees’ personal items and credit cards at a business in Toronto.

Police were called to the Yonge Street and Grosvenor Street area in the city’s downtown core just after 5:30 p.m. on May 22 for reports of a theft.

It’s alleged that the suspect entered a business in the area, went into a women’s change room, and was seen cutting off numerous locks from employees’ lockers. The woman then took several personal items and stole credit cards.

The female suspect is described as having straight dark hair. She was last seen wearing a blue dress and white shoes and carrying a black bag.

Her photo has been released.