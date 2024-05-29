US Treasury official visits Ukraine to discuss sanctions on Russia and seizing Russian assets

A Ukrainian serviceman carries a US Stinger air defence missile launcher in a trench on the front line in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)

By Fatima Hussein, The Associated Press

Posted May 29, 2024 3:34 am.

Last Updated May 29, 2024 3:42 am.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A senior U.S. Treasury official is in Kyiv this week to talk with government officials about U.S. financial support for Ukraine, efforts to tighten sanctions on Russia and plans to use immobilized Russian sovereign assets for the benefit of Ukraine as it fends off Russian forces.

Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo’s trip comes as Russia gains territory on the battlefield after an especially lengthy delay in U.S. military aid left Ukraine at the mercy of Russia’s bigger army and as the outlook for Ukraine’s state finances is on shakier ground.

Adeyemo is set to meet with officials in Ukraine’s finance ministry and president’s office. He’s also planning a stop at the Kyiv School of Economics to speak with faculty and civil society groups working on sanctions policy and ways to make sanctions on Russia more effective.

President Joe Biden signed legislation in April that allows the administration to seize the roughly $5 billion in Russian state assets located in the U.S. However, a majority of the $260 billion in frozen Russian assets are in Europe, and U.S. officials are hoping for a consensus from their European allies on how to spend that money.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen met in Stresa, Italy, with her counterparts from the Group of Seven nations last week to discuss how to squeeze money out of the frozen Russian assets to support Kyiv’s war effort.

She said loaning Ukraine $50 billion from the assets “has been mentioned as a possible number that could be achieved,” but that the specific approach was still under discussion.

Since the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the U.S. has sanctioned more than 4,000 people and businesses, including 80% of Russia’s banking sector by assets.

Fatima Hussein, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

CRA disputing Leaf captain's claim that $15.25M paid in 2018 was signing bonus that should be taxed at lower rate
CRA disputing Leaf captain's claim that $15.25M paid in 2018 was signing bonus that should be taxed at lower rate

The Canada Revenue Agency is disputing a claim by Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares that the USD $15.25 million the team paid him in 2018 was a signing bonus, saying that that the amount was effectively...

13h ago

Stolen pickup crashes into tractor trailers, suspects allegedly steal 2nd vehicle to flee
Stolen pickup crashes into tractor trailers, suspects allegedly steal 2nd vehicle to flee

Two lanes of Highway 400 in King Township are closed after a stolen pickup truck crashed into two tractor-trailers. The collision occurred in the northbound lanes about a kilometre south of Lloydtown-Aurora...

16h ago

Suspect wanted in alleged assault of girl, 16, near St. Clair and Oakwood
Suspect wanted in alleged assault of girl, 16, near St. Clair and Oakwood

Toronto police are looking for a suspect in an alleged assault of a 16-year-old girl in St. Clair Avenue West and Oakwood Avenue area. Officers were called to the area just before 1 a.m. for reports...

6h ago

Here are the CAA's top 10 worst roads in Ontario for 2024
Here are the CAA's top 10 worst roads in Ontario for 2024

A notorious road in Hamilton has claimed the top spot as the worst in the province for 2024, according to the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA). Aberdeen Avenue was voted the worst road in Ontario...

16h ago

Top Stories

CRA disputing Leaf captain's claim that $15.25M paid in 2018 was signing bonus that should be taxed at lower rate
CRA disputing Leaf captain's claim that $15.25M paid in 2018 was signing bonus that should be taxed at lower rate

The Canada Revenue Agency is disputing a claim by Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares that the USD $15.25 million the team paid him in 2018 was a signing bonus, saying that that the amount was effectively...

13h ago

Stolen pickup crashes into tractor trailers, suspects allegedly steal 2nd vehicle to flee
Stolen pickup crashes into tractor trailers, suspects allegedly steal 2nd vehicle to flee

Two lanes of Highway 400 in King Township are closed after a stolen pickup truck crashed into two tractor-trailers. The collision occurred in the northbound lanes about a kilometre south of Lloydtown-Aurora...

16h ago

Suspect wanted in alleged assault of girl, 16, near St. Clair and Oakwood
Suspect wanted in alleged assault of girl, 16, near St. Clair and Oakwood

Toronto police are looking for a suspect in an alleged assault of a 16-year-old girl in St. Clair Avenue West and Oakwood Avenue area. Officers were called to the area just before 1 a.m. for reports...

6h ago

Here are the CAA's top 10 worst roads in Ontario for 2024
Here are the CAA's top 10 worst roads in Ontario for 2024

A notorious road in Hamilton has claimed the top spot as the worst in the province for 2024, according to the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA). Aberdeen Avenue was voted the worst road in Ontario...

16h ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
Temperatures and humidity climb in the first week of June
Temperatures and humidity climb in the first week of June

Temperatures are expected to rise to the mid-20s for the first weekend in June. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

9h ago

3:35
Providing dignity and care at the end of life
Providing dignity and care at the end of life

A Toronto hospice is helping homeless and vulnerable people die with dignity. Cynthia Mulligan reports.
2:13
Weather stays unsettled through tomorrow
Weather stays unsettled through tomorrow

Friday looks picture perfect in the forecast, but not before more dark skies and thunderstorms take over first.
2:38
Rally held at Jewish elementary school following weekend shooting
Rally held at Jewish elementary school following weekend shooting

Dozens gathered outside of a Jewish elementary school in North York Monday morning as a show of support after shots were fired at the building over the weekend. Erica Natividad reports.
3:30
U of T seeks court injunction to shut down pro-Palestinian encampment
U of T seeks court injunction to shut down pro-Palestinian encampment

U of T is seeking legal action through the courts to evict pro-Palestinian protesters who have been camping out in King College Circle. Shauna Hunt reports

More Videos