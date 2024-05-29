West Virginia’s first ombudsman for state’s heavily burdened foster care system resigns

FILE - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice speaks at an election night watch party at the governor's mansion in Charleston, W.Va., May 14, 2024. The first ombudsman of West Virginia’s heavily burdened foster care system has resigned. Pamela Woodman-Kaehler’s resignation will take effect June 6. The state Department of Health announced her planned departure Wednesday, May 29. (AP Photo/Chris Jackson, file)

By Leah Willingham, The Associated Press

Posted May 29, 2024 5:06 pm.

Last Updated May 29, 2024 5:56 pm.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The first ombudsman of West Virginia’s heavily burdened foster care system has resigned.

Pamela Woodman-Kaehler’s resignation will take effect June 6, the state Department of Health announced in a statement. Woodman-Kaehler said she was “choosing to pursue a new opportunity,” but did not provide more details.

Woodman-Kaehler said the ombudsman’s program is “exceptionally well positioned to serve West Virginia’s foster care system. Elizabeth Hardy, deputy director of the foster care ombudsman’s office, will serve as acting director after Woodman-Kaehler’s departure.

The ombudsman position was created by the state Legislature in 2019 to help investigate complaints and collect data about the state’s foster care system. Largely overwhelmed by the opioid epidemic in a state with the most overdose deaths per capita, West Virginia also has the highest rate of children in foster care — currently more than 6,000 in a state of around 1.8 million.

The state is facing a massive ongoing class-action lawsuit filed on behalf of foster care children in 2019. The suit alleged that children’s needs were going unmet because of a shortage of case workers, an over-reliance on institutionalization and a lack of mental health support.

In 2023, state lawmakers passed a law expanding and specifying the foster care ombudsman’s duties because they were concerned about her ability to independently investigate deaths, abuse and neglect involving children and the juvenile justice system.

In 2024, lawmakers voted to make the Office of Inspector General — which houses the foster care ombudsman — an independent agency. It was tasked with working to eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse from both within and outside the Department of Health, Department of Human Services, and Department of Health Facilities. Until this year, the three departments were formerly all under the umbrella agency Department of Health and Human Resources.

During a news conference Wednesday, Gov. Jim Justice dismissed a question from a reporter asking whether Woodman-Kaehler was leaving because of a problem with the office.

“She got a better job, guys. I mean, that’s all there is to it,” he said. “I mean, this business of attacking people and everything and, you know, just, you know, digging into everything, coming and going. I mean, if she’s telling us she got a better job, why don’t we celebrate that?”

Justice said Woodman-Kaehler did an “incredible job” in the post. Ann Urling, interim inspector general for the departments of health, human services and health facilities, said in a statement that “the state appreciates her work and her passion for serving the children of this state.”

“We wish her well in all of her future endeavors,” Urling said.

Woodman-Kaehler had been a child protective services worker in Harrison County and was the state coordinator for a federally mandated review panel of the state’s Bureau of Children and Families. At the time she became foster care ombudsman, she was also a certified foster parent and had also trained people to become foster parents.

Leah Willingham, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Highly promoted hip hop and R&B festival postponed, ticket holders wait for refunds
Highly promoted hip hop and R&B festival postponed, ticket holders wait for refunds

Last June, a massive festival took over Downsview Park in Toronto featuring some of the biggest names in hip hop and R&B like Nelly, Akon and several others. Named "Hot In Herre" after Nelly’s hit...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

'A human tragedy:' Opioid toxicity deaths in Toronto top 500 in 2023
'A human tragedy:' Opioid toxicity deaths in Toronto top 500 in 2023

More than 500 people died of opioid toxicity in the City of Toronto in 2023 with public health officials pointing to an unregulated drug supply as the primary cause for this "human tragedy." Latest...

6h ago

Why is the heat still on in your apartment when it's hot outside?
Why is the heat still on in your apartment when it's hot outside?

The heat is on - literally - in many Toronto apartments, even as we pack away the parkas and gear up for patio weather. Many renters say their apartment buildings are either still providing heating...

2h ago

Man charged with assault after alleged attack at U of T encampment
Man charged with assault after alleged attack at U of T encampment

Toronto police have arrested a man after an alleged attack at the encampment that's taken over a section of green space on the University of Toronto's downtown campus. Officers were called to the King's...

5h ago

Top Stories

Highly promoted hip hop and R&B festival postponed, ticket holders wait for refunds
Highly promoted hip hop and R&B festival postponed, ticket holders wait for refunds

Last June, a massive festival took over Downsview Park in Toronto featuring some of the biggest names in hip hop and R&B like Nelly, Akon and several others. Named "Hot In Herre" after Nelly’s hit...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

'A human tragedy:' Opioid toxicity deaths in Toronto top 500 in 2023
'A human tragedy:' Opioid toxicity deaths in Toronto top 500 in 2023

More than 500 people died of opioid toxicity in the City of Toronto in 2023 with public health officials pointing to an unregulated drug supply as the primary cause for this "human tragedy." Latest...

6h ago

Why is the heat still on in your apartment when it's hot outside?
Why is the heat still on in your apartment when it's hot outside?

The heat is on - literally - in many Toronto apartments, even as we pack away the parkas and gear up for patio weather. Many renters say their apartment buildings are either still providing heating...

2h ago

Man charged with assault after alleged attack at U of T encampment
Man charged with assault after alleged attack at U of T encampment

Toronto police have arrested a man after an alleged attack at the encampment that's taken over a section of green space on the University of Toronto's downtown campus. Officers were called to the King's...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

3:03
5 Ontario school boards, 2 institutions suing social media companies
5 Ontario school boards, 2 institutions suing social media companies

Five more Ontario school boards and two private schools have joined the multibillion-dollar legal fight against Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat, accusing them of leaving educators to manage the fallout from their allegedly addictive products

3h ago

2:21
Highly promoted ‘Hot in Toronto’ music festival postponed leaving fans frustrated
Highly promoted ‘Hot in Toronto’ music festival postponed leaving fans frustrated

A hip hop and R&B festival, which was set to take place next month, has been postponed after the headline act pulled out of the event. Fans say they’re still waiting for refunds for tickets they purchased. Pat Taney reports.

6h ago

2:06
Flooding at Toronto school raises concern over province’s repair backlog
Flooding at Toronto school raises concern over province’s repair backlog

Monday’s heavy rainfall left a Toronto high school dealing with leaks and flooding. Erica Natividad with the concerns being raised over Ontario’s school repair backlog.

22h ago

2:38
Rally held at Jewish elementary school following weekend shooting
Rally held at Jewish elementary school following weekend shooting

Dozens gathered outside of a Jewish elementary school in North York Monday morning as a show of support after shots were fired at the building over the weekend. Erica Natividad reports.
1:46
16-year-old boy dead after overnight shooting in Scarborough home
16-year-old boy dead after overnight shooting in Scarborough home

An overnight shooting in Scarborough claims the life of a teenager. Afua Baah has the details about the hunt for a suspect as police investigate the city's latest homicide.
More Videos