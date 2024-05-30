A pair enjoyed pricey meals and bolted when it was time to pay. Their dine and dash ended in jail

In this still image taken from video, Ann and Bernard McDonagh arrive at Swansea Crown Court in Wales, Wednesday, May 29, 2024. The couple were sentenced to prison for fraud for routinely ordering pricey meals at restaurants and then bolting when it came time to pay. (Claire Hayhurst/PA via AP)

By Brian Melley, The Associated Press

Posted May 30, 2024 2:49 pm.

Last Updated May 30, 2024 2:56 pm.

LONDON (AP) — A Welsh couple who dined out on pricey meals and bolted when the bill came is now paying the price — behind bars.

Bernard and Ann McDonagh were sentenced to prison on Wednesday for fraud after running up tabs they didn’t pay for, including three-course meals, the finest cuts of meat and double portions of dessert.

Judge Paul Thomas said in Swansea Crown Court that their dine and dash spree was driven by “pure and utter greed.”

“You were not going to these places to feed you and your family, it was criminality for criminality’s sake — to see if you could get away with it,” he said. “I have no doubt, apart from the greed element, you had got a buzz out of what you were able to get away with.”

Even worse, the judge said, they were “ruthlessly exploitative” in using their children in the ploy.

When a bank card was declined for lack of funds, they would leave at least one of six children behind at the table while they ostensibly went to retrieve money from a cash machine.

They never returned to pay up and the children would eventually flee to a waiting vehicle.

The couple, who covered their faces as they hustled into court, previously pleaded guilty to five counts of fraud. They stiffed four restaurants and a Chinese takeout business of nearly 1,170 pounds ($1,485) in crimes that dated back to last fall, a prosecutor said.

The two, who have several previous convictions and used more than 40 aliases, got caught after restaurants posted images of them on social media.

Ann McDonagh, 39, who also admitted four counts of shoplifting, was sentenced to 12 months in prison. She also admitted obstructing a constable when she lied that she was nine months pregnant to get out of jail after being arrested. She was not expecting a child at the time.

Her attorney, Andrew Evans, said she was grieving deaths in the family, though he didn’t elaborate. He said she may have carried out the crimes to “make herself feel better.”

Bernard McDonagh, 41, was sentenced to eight months behind bars.

Defense lawyer Giles Hayes said the husband was “deeply embarrassed and ashamed” and had brought the money to court to reimburse the restaurants.

Brian Melley, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Enough is enough:' Ford, Trudeau quick to denounce shootings at Jewish schools in Montreal and Toronto
'Enough is enough:' Ford, Trudeau quick to denounce shootings at Jewish schools in Montreal and Toronto

After several disturbing incidents at Jewish schools in Toronto and Montreal, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford both said enough is enough with the premier suggesting immigrants...

6m ago

One of eight teens accused in death of Toronto homeless man pleads guilty
One of eight teens accused in death of Toronto homeless man pleads guilty

One of eight teen girls charged in the death of a homeless man in downtown Toronto pleaded guilty to manslaughter Thursday. Three 13-year-olds, three 14-year-olds and two 16-year-olds were initially...

1h ago

Ontario introduces financial literacy component for high school graduates
Ontario introduces financial literacy component for high school graduates

The province is modernizing high school diploma requirements for the first time in 25 years and announcing a financial literacy component students will need in order to graduate. Ontario Education Minister...

5h ago

1 arrested and arrest warrant issued in shooting death of Oakwood Village father
1 arrested and arrest warrant issued in shooting death of Oakwood Village father

Toronto police have made one arrest and are searching for another individual in the shooting death of a 31-year-old father described as a gentle giant and a humble and easy-going man by community members. Investigators...

1h ago

Top Stories

'Enough is enough:' Ford, Trudeau quick to denounce shootings at Jewish schools in Montreal and Toronto
'Enough is enough:' Ford, Trudeau quick to denounce shootings at Jewish schools in Montreal and Toronto

After several disturbing incidents at Jewish schools in Toronto and Montreal, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford both said enough is enough with the premier suggesting immigrants...

6m ago

One of eight teens accused in death of Toronto homeless man pleads guilty
One of eight teens accused in death of Toronto homeless man pleads guilty

One of eight teen girls charged in the death of a homeless man in downtown Toronto pleaded guilty to manslaughter Thursday. Three 13-year-olds, three 14-year-olds and two 16-year-olds were initially...

1h ago

Ontario introduces financial literacy component for high school graduates
Ontario introduces financial literacy component for high school graduates

The province is modernizing high school diploma requirements for the first time in 25 years and announcing a financial literacy component students will need in order to graduate. Ontario Education Minister...

5h ago

1 arrested and arrest warrant issued in shooting death of Oakwood Village father
1 arrested and arrest warrant issued in shooting death of Oakwood Village father

Toronto police have made one arrest and are searching for another individual in the shooting death of a 31-year-old father described as a gentle giant and a humble and easy-going man by community members. Investigators...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:51
Doug Ford denounces shooting at Toronto Jewish school
Doug Ford denounces shooting at Toronto Jewish school

Ontario Premier Doug Ford suggested to reporters, without any evidence to date, that immigrants may be behind the shooting at an all-girls Jewish school in Toronto.

3h ago

2:58
Half of GTA residents would move to more affordable Canadian city
Half of GTA residents would move to more affordable Canadian city

Edmonton, Thunder Bay and St. John's top the list of affordable cities where residents would consider buying a property if they could find a job or work remotely, according to a new real estate survey. Mark McAllister reports.

21h ago

2:46
City of Toronto exploring changes to heating/cooling bylaw
City of Toronto exploring changes to heating/cooling bylaw

Renters in Toronto are sweltering in their apartments as the weather heats up, but city bylaws to switch off heating are based on a specific date rather than temperature. Dilshad Burman with the efforts to change that.

23h ago

3:03
5 Ontario school boards, 2 institutions suing social media companies
5 Ontario school boards, 2 institutions suing social media companies

Five more Ontario school boards and two private schools have joined the multibillion-dollar legal fight against Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat, accusing them of leaving educators to manage the fallout from their allegedly addictive products
2:21
Highly promoted ‘Hot in Toronto’ music festival postponed leaving fans frustrated
Highly promoted ‘Hot in Toronto’ music festival postponed leaving fans frustrated

A hip hop and R&B festival, which was set to take place next month, has been postponed after the headline act pulled out of the event. Fans say they’re still waiting for refunds for tickets they purchased. Pat Taney reports.
More Videos