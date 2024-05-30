Outage affecting BMO mobile app, online banking

The Bank of Montreal (BMO) is looking into an outage that is affecting its online banking and mobile app.

Users began reporting issues with the app and website several hours ago, with a BMO spokesperson responding to social media accounts on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday.

“Heads up: You may not be able to access online banking right now because of a technical problem,” they wrote on X. “We’re working on the issue and will get things back to normal as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.”

On the BMO website, there is a notice that says, “You may not be able to access online banking right now because of a technical problem.”

“We’re working on the issue and will get things back to normal as soon as we can.”

It’s unclear what caused the outage or when service will be restored for banking customers.