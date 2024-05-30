Can Trump come to Canada now that he’s a convicted felon?

OTTAWA — A Canadian immigration lawyer says now that Donald Trump is a convicted felon, he is technically barred from crossing the border into Canada.

Trump was found guilty today on all 34 counts in his criminal hush money trial, which are punishable by up to four years in prison.

Mario Bellissimo says that makes him “criminally inadmissible,” and he can’t apply to change that until five years after he serves his sentence.

However, if Trump is elected United States president in the meantime, exemptions could be made.

He would have to show the Immigration Department, or the federal minister, that he had a compelling reason to be in Canada and that he wouldn’t commit more crimes on this side of the border.

Spokespeople for the public safety and immigration ministers say they would not discuss individual cases, even ones as high-profile as Trump’s.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 30, 2024.

Laura Osman, The Canadian Press