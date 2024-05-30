A Canada-wide warrant for first-degree murder has been issued in connection with a fatal shooting in Brampton earlier this month.

Peel police say they were called to a plaza on Kennedy Road South and Stafford Drive on May 11 around 4:15 a.m. where they located a man inside a vehicle outside an after-hours club suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a nearby hospital and later pronounced dead.

The victim was later identified as 43-year-old Dayne Gordon of Toronto.

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for Winardo Winteria Morris, a 40-year-old man of no fixed address, for first-degree murder.

He is described as Black, 5’7, with a medium build, short black hair, and a pierced left ear.