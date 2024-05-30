CIBC reports second-quarter profit of $1.75 billion, up from $1.69 billion a year ago

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 30, 2024

Last Updated May 30, 2024 8:26 am.

TORONTO — CIBC reported a second-quarter profit of $1.75 billion, up from $1.69 billion in the same quarter last year.

The bank said Thursday the profit amounted to $1.79 per diluted share for the quarter ended April 30, up from $1.76 per diluted share in the same quarter a year earlier.

Revenue totalled $6.16 billion in the quarter, up from $5.70 billion a year ago.

CIBC’s provision for credit losses in the quarter amounted to $514 million, up from $438 million a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, CIBC says it earned $1.75 per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of $1.70 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.65 per share, according to LSEG Data & Analytics.

“In the second quarter, the steady execution of our client-focused strategy across our well-diversified North American platform continued to deliver solid results and create value for our stakeholders,” CIBC chief executive Victor Dodig said in a statement.

CIBC said its Canadian personal and business banking operations earned $649 million for the second quarter, up from $638 million a year earlier, helped by higher revenue driven by higher net interest margin, volume growth and the impact of an additional day in the current quarter, partially offset by a higher provision for credit losses and higher expenses.

The bank’s Canadian commercial banking and wealth management business earned $456 million in its latest quarter, up from $452 million in the same quarter last year.

Meanwhile, CIBC’s U.S. commercial banking and wealth management business earned $93 million, up from $55 million a year ago.

CIBC’s capital markets and direct financial services unit earned $560 million, up from $497 million in the same quarter last year.

The bank’s “corporate and other” group reported a loss of $9 million in its latest quarter compared with a profit of $47 million a year ago.

