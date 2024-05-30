Colombo and Moscow discuss the issue of Sri Lankans fighting alongside Russians in Ukraine

Russian Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Levan S. Dzhagaryan, left, speaks sitting next to Hon. Tharaka Balasuriya, State Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka, at a press conference in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, May 30, 2024. (AP Photo)

By Krishan Francis, The Associated Press

Posted May 30, 2024 10:38 am.

Last Updated May 30, 2024 10:42 am.

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka and Russia are starting talks Thursday to resolve the issue of Sri Lankans fighting alongside Russians in the war against Ukraine, after at least 16 people were reported missing in action.

Junior Foreign Minister Tharaka Balasuriya said that the Sri Lankans, mostly retired soldiers, had been duped into traveling to Russia with promises of good salaries and privileges including Russian citizenship.

“The situation in Russia is very unfortunate,” Balasuriya told reporters, adding that he is working with the defense ministry to ascertain the number of people fighting in Russia.

“We have received 455 complaints; we feel the number could be much higher.”

“They have been duped by certain nefarious agents, some of these people have been arrested. People who have left for Russia have been promised certain salaries and privileges including citizenship,” Balasuriya said.

The agents who recruited Sri Lankans had told them that they will not be used for fighting but there are now daily complaints that they are being sent to the war front in Ukraine, the minister said.

Russian ambassador to Sri Lanka Levan S. Dzhagaryan said that talks in Moscow will be the first step to resolve the issue.

“My president, my president Putin clarified many times that (if) any foreigner would like to voluntarily, I underline, voluntarily join Russian armed forces there is no objection, because look on the (other) side how many mercenaries are fighting for Ukraine, from different countries…” said Dzhagaryan.

Sri Lanka maintained a large army over the past 40 years because of a long civil war which ended in 2009. Every year thousands of soldiers retire from service.

An unprecedented economic crisis since 2022 has forced many people to seek jobs overseas and there have been widespread reports of human trafficking and cheating by fake job agents.

Krishan Francis, The Associated Press

Top Stories

Ontario introduces financial literacy component for high school graduates
Ontario introduces financial literacy component for high school graduates

The province is modernizing high school diploma requirements for the first time in 25 years and announcing a financial literacy component students will need in order to graduate. Ontario Education Minister...

1h ago

Police update 1999 cold case homicide of Toronto woman
Police update 1999 cold case homicide of Toronto woman

Police in Niagara provided new details about the 1999 death of a 26-year-old Toronto woman, concluding that a man who is now deceased would have faced charges in her alleged murder. Officers were first...

19m ago

BMO restores online, app service after false fire alarm leads to hours-long outage
BMO restores online, app service after false fire alarm leads to hours-long outage

The Bank of Montreal (BMO) says it has restored service to its online banking and mobile app after a false fire alarm at one of its data centres resulted in an hours-long outage for customers. Users...

updated

1h ago

Half of Toronto, GTA residents would move to more affordable Canadian city: Royal LePage
Half of Toronto, GTA residents would move to more affordable Canadian city: Royal LePage

How unaffordable has Toronto become? Some people are looking elsewhere for stability, and we're not just talking about the suburbs. According to a new Royal LePage survey, roughly half of Toronto and...

5h ago

