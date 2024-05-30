Connecticut state trooper killed after getting hit by car during traffic stop on highway

Breaking News: Donald Trump found guilty on all counts in hush money trial

By The Associated Press

Posted May 30, 2024 7:56 pm.

Last Updated May 30, 2024 8:12 pm.

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut state trooper was killed Thursday after getting hit by a car while making a traffic stop on an interstate highway, officials said.

Connecticut State Police said Trooper First Class Aaron Pelletier was fatally struck by a passing vehicle as he was outside his cruiser making a traffic stop on I-84 in Southington around 2:36 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle initially “evaded the scene,” according to a news release, but was found and taken into custody shortly after the incident.

Pelletier served in the Connecticut State Police for nine years. The agency said he “served the citizens of the state of Connecticut with an unwavering sense of dedication, pride and professionalism, and his sacrifice will never be forgotten.”

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont ordered state and U.S. flags to be lowered to half-staff following the death.

The Associated Press

Donald Trump found guilty on all 34 felony charges in New York hush money trial
Donald Trump found guilty on all 34 felony charges in New York hush money trial

Donald Trump became the first former president to be convicted of felony crimes Thursday as a New York jury found him guilty of falsifying business records in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election...

2h ago

Vulnerable boy dies after allegedly being left alone in room at Ontario school
Vulnerable boy dies after allegedly being left alone in room at Ontario school

An Ontario mother is devastated after her 16-year-old son with special needs was found unresponsive and alone at his school two weeks ago, and later pronounced dead. Brenda Davis, whose son Landyn had...

2h ago

'Enough is enough:' Ford, Trudeau quick to denounce shootings at Jewish schools in Montreal and Toronto
'Enough is enough:' Ford, Trudeau quick to denounce shootings at Jewish schools in Montreal and Toronto

After several disturbing incidents at Jewish schools in Toronto and Montreal, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford both said enough is enough with the premier suggesting immigrants...

4h ago

One of eight teens accused in death of Toronto homeless man pleads guilty
One of eight teens accused in death of Toronto homeless man pleads guilty

One of eight teen girls charged in the death of a homeless man in downtown Toronto pleaded guilty to manslaughter Thursday. Three 13-year-olds, three 14-year-olds and two 16-year-olds were initially...

5h ago

