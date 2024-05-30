‘Drag Race,’ ‘Mr. Dressup’ big winners at Canadian Screen Awards gala

TORONTO — “Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. The World” led the pack at an industry gala for the Canadian Screen Awards this afternoon.

The Crave program took home six awards at the event celebrating excellence in documentary, factual, lifestyle and reality TV, including best direction, writing and picture editing.

It was one of several events taking place ahead of the main Canadian Screen Awards gala on Friday, where marquee categories including best film, best comedy show and best drama show will be presented.

The award for best reality/competition show will also be handed out then.

Amazon Prime Video’s “Mr. Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe” was the other big winner this afternoon, taking home five awards that include best writing for a documentary and best direction for a documentary program.

“Broken – The Toxic Culture of Canadian Gymnastics,” which was on Crave, won best documentary program, while the streaming service’s “Thunder Bay” won both best factual series and best factual writing.

“The Marilyn Denis Show,” which wrapped up last year, was awarded best talk series, best direction of a lifestyle or information series and best host of a talk show or entertainment news.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 30, 2024.

The Canadian Press