Foreign governments and activists criticize Hong Kong security law verdicts. China defends them

Lawrence Lau, a former pro-democracy district councilor, waves hand to media as he leaves the West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts in Hong Kong, Thursday, May 30, 2024. Fourteen pro-democracy activists were convicted in Hong Kong’s biggest national security case on Thursday by a court that said their plan to effect change through an unofficial primary election would have undermined the government’s authority and created a constitutional crisis.(AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)

By The Associated Press

Posted May 30, 2024 6:11 am.

Last Updated May 30, 2024 6:12 am.

HONG KONG (AP) — The conviction of 14 pro-democracy activists Thursday in Hong Kong drew condemnation from human rights groups and expressions of concern from foreign governments.

China, which authored the 2020 national security law that activists were prosecuted under, backed Hong Kong authorities. The former British colony is part of China but has its own governing and judicial system.

In all, 47 people were charged in what was the largest case brought since the promulgation of the national security law. Of those, 31 had earlier pleaded guilty and two others were acquitted on Thursday.

THE EUROPEAN UNION

The conviction “marks a further deterioration of fundamental freedoms and democratic participation in Hong Kong,” the European Union’s foreign affairs office said. It added that the defendants “are being penalized for peaceful political activity that should be legitimate in any political system that respects basic democratic principles.”

The case calls into question Hong Kong’s commitment to openness and pluralism, the cornerstones of the city’s attractiveness as an international commercial and financial center, the office said.

AUSTRALIA

Foreign Minister Penny Wong said Australia is deeply concerned by the verdicts, including for Australian citizen Gordon Ng.

“We have consistently expressed strong objections to China on the systemic erosion of Hong Kong’s rights and freedoms, and we will continue to do so,” she said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

CHINA

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said the central government firmly supports the law enforcement and judicial authorities of the Hong Kong special administrative region in punishing all kinds of acts that undermine national security. She expressed China’s opposition to other countries that “smear and undermine” Hong Kong’s rule of law.

“No one should engage in illegal activities and try to escape justice under the pretext of democracy,” she said.

HUMAN RIGHTS GROUPS

Sarah Brooks of Amnesty International called the convictions the “most ruthless illustration yet of how Hong Kong’s National Security Law is weaponized to silence dissent.” She said the convictions send a chilling message to anyone who opposes the actions of the government.

Maya Wang, the acting China director at Human Rights Watch, said the conviction shows “utter contempt” for both democratic political processes and the rule of law.

“Democracy is not a crime, regardless of what the Chinese government and its handpicked Hong Kong court may say,” she said.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Injunction hearing set for mid-June as U of T seeks to clear protest encampment
Injunction hearing set for mid-June as U of T seeks to clear protest encampment

The University of Toronto's attempt to clear a pro-Palestinian encampment on campus will be heard by the Superior Court of Justice on June 19 and 20. The university had asked the courts for a hearing...

9h ago

Half of Toronto, GTA residents would move to more affordable Canadian city: Royal LePage
Half of Toronto, GTA residents would move to more affordable Canadian city: Royal LePage

How unaffordable has Toronto become? Some people are looking elsewhere for stability, and we're not just talking about the suburbs. According to a new Royal LePage survey, roughly half of Toronto and...

40m ago

Highly promoted hip hop and R&B festival postponed, ticket holders wait for refunds
Highly promoted hip hop and R&B festival postponed, ticket holders wait for refunds

Last June, a massive festival took over Downsview Park in Toronto featuring some of the biggest names in hip hop and R&B like Nelly, Akon and several others. Named "Hot In Herre" after Nelly’s hit...

14h ago

'A human tragedy:' Opioid toxicity deaths in Toronto top 500 in 2023
'A human tragedy:' Opioid toxicity deaths in Toronto top 500 in 2023

More than 500 people died of opioid toxicity in the City of Toronto in 2023 with public health officials pointing to an unregulated drug supply as the primary cause for this "human tragedy." Latest...

18h ago

