Former BoC governor Stephen Poloz warns on low business investment, lost productivity

TORONTO — Stephen Poloz is concerned about investment levels in Canada’s private sector and says investment has been dampened by higher government spending and volatility due to U.S. trade relations.

The previous Bank of Canada governor spoke at an Economic Club of Canada event in downtown Toronto today alongside former federal finance minister John Manley.

Poloz says higher government spending is leading to lower investment rates and productivity growth in the private sector.

Meanwhile, Manley says productivity would improve with more investment, but that Canada is failing to help its companies reach a scale where they can be highly productive.

The remarks come at a time of building concern over the country’s productivity levels.

In March, a senior Bank of Canada official said the need to improve productivity has reached an “emergency level” with inflation becoming a bigger threat to the economy.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 30, 2024.

Rosa Saba, The Canadian Press