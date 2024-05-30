Global aid group asks warring forces to respect its neutrality with 24 of its aid workers killed

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Thursday, May 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

By Jim Gomez And Joeal Calupitan, The Associated Press

Posted May 30, 2024 11:36 am.

Last Updated May 30, 2024 11:42 am.

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies asked state forces and combatants Thursday to respect its neutrality and work of delivering urgent humanitarian help to the most destitute in war and other high-risk zones, saying 24 of its aid workers had been killed so far this year mostly in the Gaza Strip.

IFRC President Kate Forbes, who is visiting the Philippines, said in a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that two more of her group’s aid workers, Palestine Red Crescent Society paramedics Haitham Tubasi and Suhail Hassouna, were killed Wednesday when their ambulance was hit west of Rafah, Gaza’s southernmost city.

“I am heartbroken,” Forbes said. “This is not okay. This must stop.”

Palestinians reported heavy fighting in the border city Wednesday and Israel’s military said it seized control of the entire length of Gaza’s border with Egypt.

The fighting in Rafah has already forced more than 1 million Palestinians to flee, most of whom had already been displaced in the war between Israel and Hamas. They’re seeking refuge in makeshift tent camps and other war-ravaged areas, where they lack shelter, food, water and other essentials for survival, according to the United Nations.

Forbes told The Associated Press in an interview in Manila Wednesday that governments should act responsibly and abide by the rules of armed conflict, including the Geneva Conventions, referring to the international treaties drawn up after World War II which contain the rules to prevent war atrocities.

“My appeal to the governments would be, if your signatures are in the Geneva Conventions, abide by them,” Forbes said. “If those are being enforced, we can do our work even in high-conflict zones or disasters.”

“We are neutral. We’re here to give aid,” she said. “We want to make life (better) for those who are impacted by either disease, natural disasters or geopolitical conflicts. We need to get them basic humanitarian aid and restore their human dignity. That’s our job.

Since being elected president of the IFRC in December, Forbes, a former American businesswoman, who has served as a Red Cross volunteer for more than four decades, has been to the frontlines of disaster-response. She visited Rafah in February. “I have nightmares of what I’ve seen,” she said.

Forbes joined growing calls for a ceasefire and humanitarian aid access to Gaza, saying these were “absolutely imperative” to ease the horrific sufferings of civilians trapped in the seven-month conflict.

“We have to have a government solution to get a ceasefire so that we can get access and then we will give aid to both sides,” she said.

“I’ve said this is both a sprint and a marathon. We need to get aid in Gaza immediately for people who have malnutrition, there’s not adequate sanitation,” she said. “But it’s going to be a marathon in that there’s going to be aid that’s going to be needed for decades to repair Gaza and the people there.”

Jim Gomez And Joeal Calupitan, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Enough is enough:' Ford, Trudeau quick to denounce shootings at Jewish schools in Montreal and Toronto
'Enough is enough:' Ford, Trudeau quick to denounce shootings at Jewish schools in Montreal and Toronto

After several disturbing incidents at Jewish schools in Toronto and Montreal, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford both said enough is enough with the premier suggesting immigrants...

12m ago

One of eight teens accused in death of Toronto homeless man pleads guilty
One of eight teens accused in death of Toronto homeless man pleads guilty

One of eight teen girls charged in the death of a homeless man in downtown Toronto has pleaded guilty to manslaughter. Three 13-year-olds, three 14-year-olds and two 16-year-olds were charged with second-degree...

47m ago

Ontario introduces financial literacy component for high school graduates
Ontario introduces financial literacy component for high school graduates

The province is modernizing high school diploma requirements for the first time in 25 years and announcing a financial literacy component students will need in order to graduate. Ontario Education Minister...

2h ago

Police update 1999 cold case homicide of Toronto woman
Police update 1999 cold case homicide of Toronto woman

Police in Niagara provided new details about the 1999 death of a 26-year-old Toronto woman, concluding that a man who is now deceased would have faced charges in her alleged murder. Officers were first...

1h ago

Top Stories

'Enough is enough:' Ford, Trudeau quick to denounce shootings at Jewish schools in Montreal and Toronto
'Enough is enough:' Ford, Trudeau quick to denounce shootings at Jewish schools in Montreal and Toronto

After several disturbing incidents at Jewish schools in Toronto and Montreal, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford both said enough is enough with the premier suggesting immigrants...

12m ago

One of eight teens accused in death of Toronto homeless man pleads guilty
One of eight teens accused in death of Toronto homeless man pleads guilty

One of eight teen girls charged in the death of a homeless man in downtown Toronto has pleaded guilty to manslaughter. Three 13-year-olds, three 14-year-olds and two 16-year-olds were charged with second-degree...

47m ago

Ontario introduces financial literacy component for high school graduates
Ontario introduces financial literacy component for high school graduates

The province is modernizing high school diploma requirements for the first time in 25 years and announcing a financial literacy component students will need in order to graduate. Ontario Education Minister...

2h ago

Police update 1999 cold case homicide of Toronto woman
Police update 1999 cold case homicide of Toronto woman

Police in Niagara provided new details about the 1999 death of a 26-year-old Toronto woman, concluding that a man who is now deceased would have faced charges in her alleged murder. Officers were first...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:58
Half of GTA residents would move to more affordable Canadian city
Half of GTA residents would move to more affordable Canadian city

Edmonton, Thunder Bay and St. John's top the list of affordable cities where residents would consider buying a property if they could find a job or work remotely, according to a new real estate survey. Mark McAllister reports.

18h ago

2:46
City of Toronto exploring changes to heating/cooling bylaw
City of Toronto exploring changes to heating/cooling bylaw

Renters in Toronto are sweltering in their apartments as the weather heats up, but city bylaws to switch off heating are based on a specific date rather than temperature. Dilshad Burman with the efforts to change that.

20h ago

3:03
5 Ontario school boards, 2 institutions suing social media companies
5 Ontario school boards, 2 institutions suing social media companies

Five more Ontario school boards and two private schools have joined the multibillion-dollar legal fight against Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat, accusing them of leaving educators to manage the fallout from their allegedly addictive products

21h ago

2:21
Highly promoted ‘Hot in Toronto’ music festival postponed leaving fans frustrated
Highly promoted ‘Hot in Toronto’ music festival postponed leaving fans frustrated

A hip hop and R&B festival, which was set to take place next month, has been postponed after the headline act pulled out of the event. Fans say they’re still waiting for refunds for tickets they purchased. Pat Taney reports.
2:06
Flooding at Toronto school raises concern over province’s repair backlog
Flooding at Toronto school raises concern over province’s repair backlog

Monday’s heavy rainfall left a Toronto high school dealing with leaks and flooding. Erica Natividad with the concerns being raised over Ontario’s school repair backlog.
More Videos