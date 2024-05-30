Google to invest $2 billion in Malaysian data center and cloud hub

CORRECTS TITLE OF PORAT - In this photo provided by Malaysia’s Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, center, meets with Ruth Porat, center right, Alphabet Inc.'s president and chief financial officer, and other business leaders, in San Francisco, Ca., on Nov. 2023. Google plans to invest $2 billion in Malaysia, developing its first data center and a Google Cloud hub in the latest big foray by a U.S. tech giant in the Southeast Asian country. (Malaysia’s Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted May 30, 2024 1:49 am.

Last Updated May 30, 2024 2:42 am.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Google plans to invest $2 billion in Malaysia, developing its first data center and a Google Cloud hub in the latest big foray by a U.S. tech giant in the Southeast Asian country.

The news follows Microsoft’s recent announcement that it would put $2.2 billion over the next four years into building Malaysia’s new cloud and artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim hailed Google’s investment as a sign of faith in Malaysia’s governance and economy. Anwar said Thursday that the investment is expected to add $3.2 billion to the economy and create 26,500 jobs by 2030.

The investments are a coup for Anwar as he seeks to consolidate his strength against a strong Islamic opposition.

Google said in a statement that the new hubs will be developed at a business park in central Malaysia’s Selangor state, to meet growing demand for cloud services and for artificial intelligence literacy programs for Malaysian students and educators.

Malaysia will be the 12th country to house a Google data center. The Malaysian Google Cloud hub — which will deliver services to large enterprises, startups and the public sector, will join 40 regions and 121 zones currently in operation around the world, it said.

“This investment builds on our partnership with the government of Malaysia to advance its ‘Cloud First Policy,’ including best-in-class cybersecurity standards,” said Ruth Porat, Alphabet Inc.’s president and chief financial officer.

Anwar met with Porat and other business leaders during visits to the U.S. last year.

The Associated Press


