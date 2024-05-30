In the news today: Fewer immigrants could have economic impacts as Canadians age

New Canadian citizens sing the national anthem during a citizenship ceremony to mark Citizenship Week in Surrey, B.C., Monday, May 13, 2024. High levels of immigration are helping blunt the economic impact of Canada's aging population even though it's caused concerns about housing affordability and other challenges, an RBC report says. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 30, 2024 4:15 am.

Last Updated May 30, 2024 4:26 am.

Immigration providing important buffer for economy as Canada’s population greys: RBC

An RBC economist says high levels of immigration are helping blunt the economic impact of Canada’s aging population even though it’s causing concerns about housing affordability and other challenges. RBC economist Carrie Freestone says fewer immigrants could have economic impacts as Canadians age and retire gradually. She says even as older people retire and stop contributing to the economy, they will still be consuming. This creates a gap between the income that the government receives and spends on public services such as health care.

Blair announces training, equipment deals for CAF

Defence Minister Bill Blair was Wednesday’s keynote speaker at the Canadian Association of Defence and Security Industries annual trade show in Ottawa, laying out Ottawa’s future spending plans for the Canadian Armed Forces. Blair touted the government’s updated defence policy, which includes $73 billion worth of projects and procurements over 20 years. Antiwar protesters who staged morning demonstrations outside the event space covered their hands and bodies in red paint and splashed paint across the road where they laid down, blocking vehicles from entering the parking lot. Ottawa police say eight people were arrested at the event, with five of them released.

Timeline laid out for U of T injunction hearing

The University of Toronto’s request for a court order to clear a pro-Palestinian encampment on its downtown campus is expected to be heard in three weeks. The university wants to end the encampment that was set up on May 2 and is asking the courts to authorize police action to remove protesters who refuse orders to leave. The school says the encampment prevents others from accessing and enjoying school property, poses health and safety risks and has prompted numerous reports of harassment, hateful speech and violence — claims denied by protest organizers.

Screen Awards nominees mull future of Canadian TV

Many of the leading television nominees at this year’s Canadian Screen Awards have something in common: they won’t be returning for more seasons. Leading contender “Little Bird” — which entered the race with 19 nominations — was always positioned as a one-off limited series for Crave/APTN, and the CBC comedies “Sort Of” and “Workin’ Moms” will be honoured for final seasons that drew 18 and 12 nominations, respectively. Awards favourite “Transplant” was nominated for nine trophies, but CTV’s hospital drama also just wrapped its four-season run. Oft-touted as a vehicle to promote homegrown talent, this year’s Screen Awards instead appears to suggest an industry at a turning point.

Nick Taylor begins RBC Canadian Open defence

Nick Taylor begins the defence of his RBC Canadian Open title this morning. The product of Abbotsford, B.C., was the first Canadian to win the men’s golf national championship in 69 years when he won a four-hole playoff in 2023. He’s in a group with Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy and Taylor Pendrith of Richmond Hill, Ont., for the first two rounds at the Hamilton Golf & Country Club. McIlroy won the Canadian Open in 2019 and 2022.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 30, 2024.

