1 arrested and arrest warrant issued in shooting death of Oakwood Village father

Toronto police have made one arrest and are searching for another individual in the shooting death of a 31-year-old father described as a gentle giant and a humble and easy-going man by community members.

Investigators say they were called to Winona Drive, near Oakwood Avenue and Vaughan Road, just after 1 a.m. on May 7 where they found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Police say the pair were standing outside an apartment building when a vehicle pulled up, and multiple suspects opened fire.

The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while the man was pronounced dead in hospital. He was identified as Trevor Dalton-John, a nightclub bouncer who ran his own security company in Toronto and was a father to a 12-year-old boy.

Police have arrested 20-year-old Kemyan Franklyn of Toronto and charged him with first-degree murder and attempted murder.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 28-year-old Adrian Vincent Walker of Toronto, who is wanted for first-degree murder and attempted murder.